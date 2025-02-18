ASUS laptops that were previously blocked due to BSOD crashes can finally get Windows 11 24H2

A compatibility hold was placed on these notebooks last October, when 24H2 was failing to install, but a fix is now in place via a BIOS update.

If you own an ASUS laptop and have been unable to install Windows 11 24H2 due to a block being put on the upgrade by Microsoft, you should be free to grab the update now.

ASUS X415 laptops have been affected amongst other models (Image Credit: ASUS)

Windows Latest spotted that there's a BIOS update available from ASUS for affected notebooks which resolves the issues that prevented the 24H2 upgrade from being applied.

The original problem was witnessed when 24H2 was first rolled out, back in October 2024, with ASUS laptops getting hit by blue screen crashes and installation failures.

This problem was put down to "compatibility [issues] with certain hardware components" in some ASUS laptops, which Windows Latest notes includes the X415KA and X515KA models in particular (but seemingly also affected other ASUS portables).

Microsoft has now marked the bug as fixed, and states that:

"This issue has been resolved with a BIOS update provided by ASUS. Devices with ASUS models X415KA and X515KA running a BIOS version lower than 311 will need to install the latest BIOS update to remove the safeguard and proceed with the Windows 11, version 24H2 upgrade."

So, you won't immediately be offered the 24H2 update, you'll need to update your BIOS first. You'll be able to get that BIOS update via Windows Update, where it will be marked as a 'Critical Update' and once that's installed, you'll be offered the upgrade to Windows 11 24H2.

Well, you might have to wait a tad longer - but just keeping checking for updates, and you should be good to go very soon after that BIOS change has been implemented. (Assuming there aren't any other compatibility holds for 24H2 placed on your particular PC, of course).