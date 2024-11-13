All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Xbox head Phil Spencer comments on if the next Halo will launch on PS5

Xbox head Phil Spencer has commented on bringing more Xbox games over to PlayStation, and specifically mentioned the next Halo game.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, discussed the possibility of bringing more Xbox games to PlayStation, including the next Halo game, indicating that cross-platform launches are being considered.

Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has sat down for an interview with Bloomberg, where he commented on bringing more Xbox games over to PlayStation.

The Xbox head said during the interview that it was too early to rule anything out, but he doesn't see any "red lines in our portfolio," and that even goes for the next Halo game. According to Spencer, it's too early to make a decision on whether the new Halo will launch on the PS5. These comments from Spencer leave the sentiment that anything is the table when it comes to making cross-platform launches -- even Halo, the franchise that made the Xbox what it is today.

As for what is known about the next Halo, Microsoft announced in September that multiple new games are in development, and they will be using Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. Unfortunately, that is most of the details, as none of these titles have been officially announced or unveiled. Microsoft has already tested the waters by bringing Xbox games over to PlayStation with the release of Sea of Thieves, Grounded, and others.

"I do not see sort of red lines in our portfolio that say, 'Thou must not,'" said Spencer

The next big title slated to adopt the blue color is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which is scheduled to launch in December on Xbox and PC before it releases on PlayStation in early 2025.

NEWS SOURCES:gamespot.com, bloomberg.com
Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

