PS5 Pro smacks the base console in The Matrix Unreal Engine 5

The PlayStation 5 Pro is the beefier of Sony's latest console generation, and it has now been pitted against The Matrix in Unreal Engine 5.

TL;DR: Despite initial communication issues, independent comparisons show the PS5 Pro running The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demo better than the standard model, with the potential for further performance gains. Despite initial communication issues, independent comparisons show the PS5 Pro running The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demo better than the standard model, with the potential for further performance gains.

Sony has officially launched the PlayStation 5 Pro, and while the announcement of the console was met with criticism from fans regarding its price and touted graphical improvement, Sony has already said it is exceeding sales expectations and even beating the pace of the PlayStation 4 Pro during the same period.

Unfortunately, Sony didn't convey the graphical / performance improvements of the PS5 Pro compared to the standard model very well during its announcement, which was in part due to the explanations Sony gave and also the limitation of viewers looking at the showcase through devices with low-resolution displays. Regardless of where you may think the fault lies, the PS5 Pro has made it into customers' hands, and now we are starting to get independent graphical comparisons between the new console and the old one.

A new video by Cycu1 showcases The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demo running on the PS5 Pro much better than the standard model. Additionally, the PS5 Pro version doesn't have a dedicated patch, which means there is even more performance to be gained here once one is released, as the beefier components within the PS5 Pro will be fully utilized.

Notably, the demo seen above uses the first version of Unreal Engine 5, which was released in 2022, meaning the demo is pretty far behind when it comes to all of the improvements the later generations of UE5 implemented. It would be great to see the demo updated and the graphical / performance comparison testing re-run.