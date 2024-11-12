Microsoft blames third-party software for automatic Windows Server 2025 update

Microsoft released a statement over the weekend on its Release Health Dashboard that acknowledges the company is aware of some instances of Windows Server 2019 and 2022 automatically updating to Windows Server 2025.
The Redmond company explained that systems and servers experiencing this problem were using third-party software to manage updates, and the recent update that sparked the problem was marked as "Optional." However, third-party patch management software must not have flagged the update as such, which Microsoft highlights in the following statement, "Feature update metadata must be interpreted as Optional and not Recommended by patch management tools."
Unsurprisingly, it appears it isn't that simple either, as reports indicate the update was originally mislabeled by Microsoft, resulting in the Redmond company pulling it. Moreover, The Register reports a reader saying a standalone server not running any third-party patch management software was also subjected to the automatic update. What does this all mean?
Administrators with affected systems of the automatic update are now faced with two options: rolling back the server to a previous instance via a backup, or pay the licensing fee for Windows Server 2025. Microsoft hasn't revealed if a rollback tool will be provided for affected systems.
