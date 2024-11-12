All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 59 - AMD Ryzen 9800X3D Processor Review, the new gaming CPU champ
Software & Apps

Microsoft blames third-party software for automatic Windows Server 2025 update

Microsoft has admitted that some instances of Windows Server 2019 and 2022 were automatically updated to Window Server 2025, causing administrators pain.

Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Microsoft acknowledged that some Windows Server 2019 and 2022 systems are automatically updating to Windows Server 2025 due to third-party software misinterpreting an "Optional" update as "Recommended." The update was initially mislabeled by Microsoft, leading to its withdrawal.

Microsoft released a statement over the weekend on its Release Health Dashboard that acknowledges the company is aware of some instances of Windows Server 2019 and 2022 automatically updating to Windows Server 2025.

Microsoft blames third-party software for automatic Windows Server 2025 update 156516651
2

The Redmond company explained that systems and servers experiencing this problem were using third-party software to manage updates, and the recent update that sparked the problem was marked as "Optional." However, third-party patch management software must not have flagged the update as such, which Microsoft highlights in the following statement, "Feature update metadata must be interpreted as Optional and not Recommended by patch management tools."

Unsurprisingly, it appears it isn't that simple either, as reports indicate the update was originally mislabeled by Microsoft, resulting in the Redmond company pulling it. Moreover, The Register reports a reader saying a standalone server not running any third-party patch management software was also subjected to the automatic update. What does this all mean?

Administrators with affected systems of the automatic update are now faced with two options: rolling back the server to a previous instance via a backup, or pay the licensing fee for Windows Server 2025. Microsoft hasn't revealed if a rollback tool will be provided for affected systems.

NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com
Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

