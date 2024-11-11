All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 59 - AMD Ryzen 9800X3D Processor Review, the new gaming CPU champ
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Zen 5 CPUs cheaper than ever: 9950X is $569, 9900X is $359, 9700X is $309, 9600X is $229

AMD's new Ryzen 9000 series 'Zen 5' desktop CPUs at new record low price: 9950X for $569, 9900X for $359, 9700X for $309, 9600X for $229.

AMD Zen 5 CPUs cheaper than ever: 9950X is $569, 9900X is $359, 9700X is $309, 9600X is $229
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
AMD's fleet of Ryzen 9000 series "Zen 5" processors have had their prices slashed, with record low prices on Ryzen 9000 series including the Ryzen 9 9900X now at $359 with a huge 28% discount from its launch MSRP.

2

Multiple retailers have the new Ryzen 9000 series CPUs discounted, with Microcenter in the US listing the Zen 5 desktop chips at some delicious discounts. The Ryzen 9 9950X (16 cores, 32 threads) has a 12.3% discount dropping the price to $569.99, while the Ryzen 9 9900X (12 cores, 24 threads) enjoys a huge 28% discount, dropping the price down to $359.99.

Next up we've got the Ryzen 7 9700X (8 cores, 16 threads) discounted by 13.9% which drops the price to $309.99, while the mid-range Zen 5-based Ryzen 5 9600X (6 cores, 12 threads) enjoys a bigger 17.9% discount, dropping the price to just $229.99.

Here's the new pricing on the Ryzen 9000 series CPUs:

  • AMD Ryzen 9 9950X now $569 (12.3% discount)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 9900X now $359 (28% discount)
  • AMD Ryzen 7 9700X now $309 (13.9% discount)
  • AMD Ryzen 5 9600X now $229 (17.9% discount)

If you've been holding out on upgrading to one of AMD's new Ryzen 9000 series CPUs -- and didn't want to spring for the new Ryzen 9000X3D variants -- now could be your time. These discounts are pretty nice to see, shoving double-digit discounts right into Intel's face as it struggles with its new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
