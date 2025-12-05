GIGABYTE's new X870E AERO X3D WOOD sports actual real wood trim, looks gorgeous

TL;DR: GIGABYTE's new X870E AERO X3D WOOD motherboard combines a unique natural wood aesthetic with advanced AM5 platform support for Ryzen 7000-9000 CPUs. It features enhanced thermal solutions, DDR5 overclocking up to 9000 MT/s, dual 5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 7, and user-friendly innovations for superior performance and reliability.

GIGABYTE has just introduced its new X870E AERO X3D WOOD motherboard, which is a new statement piece for your PC that has been designed for the "discerning connoisseur" with actual wood for a totally different aesthetic. Check it out:

GIGABYTE announced the new motherboard, explaining that the new X870E AERO X3D WOOD "brings comfort and harmony to your space through thoughtful design that honors the quiet presence of natural materials. Every detail has been meticulously considered, from the premium leather pull tab-a tactile delight that brings luxurious warmth to your fingertips-to the natural wood aesthetic that evokes the warmth and authenticity of home".

We'd agree with that, as there's never been anything quite like a wood-themed motherboard for PCs before, with GIGABYTE also including a comprehensive thermal solution for the X870E AERO X3D WOOD motherboard. We have the VRM Thermal Armor Advanced with superior heat pipes, M.2 Thermal Guard L, M.2 Thermal Guard Ext., and a PCB Thermal Plate providing 14% thermal improvement and reinforced stability, ensuring optimal performance under demanding workloads while maintaining the board's elegant aesthetic.

The AM5-based GIGABYTE X870E AERO X3D WOOD motherboard will support AMD Ryzen 7000, Ryzen 8000, and Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, right up to the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor. It also has X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 that unleashes even more X3D performance with AI optimizations, while DDR5 memory can be overclocked up to 9000 MT/s.

The advanced 8-layer back drilling PCB technology reduces signal reflections, improves timing accuracy, and enhances overall system performance for exceptional reliability. Networking is handled by dual 5GbE LAN ports and Wi-Fi 7 with a directional ultra-high gain antenna, while connectivity is extended through dual USB4 Type-C ports with DP-Alt and HDMI output.

