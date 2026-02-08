PlayStation 6 will reportedly feature 30GB of high-speed GDDR7 memory

A new leak suggests the PlayStation 6 will feature 30GB of fast GDDR7 memory, with the upcoming next-gen PlayStation handheld featuring 24GB of LPDDR5X.

The latest PlayStation 6, codenamed 'Orion,' and the upcoming next-generation PlayStation handheld, codenamed 'Canis,' have more hardware details revealed by renowned leaker KeplerL2. Posting on the NeoGAF discussion boards, KeplerL2 notes that the PlayStation 6's current spec should include 30GB of GDDR7 memory in a clamshell configuration, with 3GB modules.

In addition to its capacity, assuming a memory speed of 32 Gbps, the PlayStation 6's 30GB of memory could use a 160-bit bus for a total memory bandwidth of 640 GB/s. Compared to the baseline PlayStation 5's 16GB of GDDR6 at 448.0 GB/s, that's a 42% increase in bandwidth. Compared to the PlayStation 5 Pro, it's a more modest 11% increase in bandwidth; however, the capacity increase to 30GB is sizeable compared to current-gen hardware.

And with several leaks and rumors pointing to Sony also releasing a new portable PlayStation gaming handheld with custom hardware, KeplerL2 notes that the handheld will ship with 24GB of memory, reportedly utilizing LPDDR5X modules.

Based on months of rumors and leaks, both Sony's PS6 and the new PlayStation Portable will feature custom AMD hardware developed through the Project Amethyst collaboration between the two companies. This will pair Zen 6-powered CPU technology with RDNA 5 graphics, with a focus on neural rendering for AI-powered upscaling, frame generation, and ray tracing.

As we're technically in the tail end of the PS5's lifecycle, odds are the PlayStation 6's hardware and specs have already been finalized, with games already in development. However, amid the current memory crisis affecting all corners of the consumer tech market, credible reports indicate that Sony is rethinking its launch strategy for its next-gen hardware, with delays expected and the launch set to occur once pricing stabilizes, which could mean 2028 at the earliest.