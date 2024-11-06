All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Gaming

Steam has officially added a record button for gameplay and clips

Steam Game Recording is now available for all Steam users (including the Steam Deck), adding powerful and innovative capture tools to every game.

Steam has officially added a record button for gameplay and clips
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Steam Game Recording is now available for all Steam users, offering features similar to NVIDIA's ShadowPlay and AMD's Adrenaline Software. It includes Background and On-Demand Recording modes, with innovative features like the Steam Overlay and Timeline for reviewing gameplay.

Steam Game Recording is out of Beta and available for all Steam users as part of the latest client update. It is similar in functionality to something like NVIDIA's ShadowPlay for GeForce GPU owners, AMD's Adrenaline Software, or the Xbox Game Bar.

Steam has officially added a record button for gameplay and clips 02
3

Steam Game Recording allows you to record and share gameplay clips using NVIDIA or AMD GPU hardware encoding with Background Recording and On-Demand Recording modes. However, there's a lot more to it than that. Valve has developed some innovative features for its take on recording gameplay as it's built into Steam.

The first is the ability to bring the Steam Overlay and the new Steam Timeline to 'jump back in time' and review your recent Background Recording as if it were a sports broadcast replay. The second feature is the ability to quickly clip footage that you want to keep with a simple, lightweight interface.

Steam has officially added a record button for gameplay and clips 03
3

You'll also be able to share and send clips to friends in chat or a post, save them as MP4s, or send them to a different device. Steam Game Recording is also 'Steam Deck Verified,' which means it's also available on the popular handheld - adding another excellent feature to the SteamOS-powered device.

In the announcement, Valve confirms that Steam Game Recording works with every game, and game developers can add game-specific enhancements to the Steam Timeline view. This will improve and enhance the presentation by adding indicators for boss battles, item unlocks, quest completion events, and differentiating between lobbies and matches for competitive titles.

The file sizes for Steam's new game capture tool are as follows: 60 minutes of 'High' quality recording will take up 5.4GB of disk space.

NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com
Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

