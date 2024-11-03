PlayStation 5 Pro detailed specs and teardown: 16GB GDDR6 + new 2GB DDR5 memory inside PS5 Pro

TL;DR: Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro has been detailed in a teardown by YouTuber "Tez," revealing easier access to the CMOS battery and official specs including 8 Zen 5 cores and a GPU based on RDNA architecture with 16.7 TFLOPs. The PS5 Pro features 30 WorkGroup Processors, 60 RDNA 3-based Compute.

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro has received its full specifications, and an awesome first teardown revealing the innards of the beefed-up PS5 Pro console. Check it out:

The new PlayStation 5 Pro console has been opened up and torn down by Brazilian YouTuber "Tez" which has officially broken Sony's embargo, but we all love to see the insides of the new PS5 Pro ahead of its November 7 launch.

The PS5 Pro teardown video shows that the new console has easier access to the CMOS battery, meaning that if your PS5 Pro has any major issues that require a system reset, it'll be easier to do that. In comparison, the standard PS5 required a complete teardown to get to the battery.

Sony's official PlayStation 5 Pro console now has some official specifications thanks to Tez's teardown, with 8 x Zen 5 cores (so there's no official upgrade to Zen 4 or Zen 5) with a vague set of specs for the GPU that Sony says is based on the RDNA architecture with 16.7 TFLOPs of compute power.

Unofficially, we know that the RDNA architecture inside of the PS5 Pro will feature 30 WorkGroup Processors (WGP), 60 RDNA 3-based Compute Units with RDNA 4-powered ray tracing (RT) acceleration. The former data on the PS5 Pro had us expecting 33.5 TFLOPs of compute power, which is how AMD explains its RDNA Dual Issue compute performance (which works out to around twice the official numbers).

GPU clocks need the formula from our friends at VideoCardz of 16.7/3840/2*1000 which means the GPU inside of the PS5 Pro is clocking at 2.17GHz. Something new inside of the PS5 Pro is that it has 16GB of GDDR6 memory joined by new 2GB DDR5 memory that is dedicated to the system (2GB to run the OS, 16GB now fully dedicated to gaming + upscaling).