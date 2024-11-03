PlayStation 5 Pro detailed specs and teardown: 16GB GDDR6 + new 2GB DDR5 memory inside PS5 Pro

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro has received its full specifications, and an awesome first teardown revealing the innards of the beefed-up PS5 Pro console. Check it out:
The new PlayStation 5 Pro console has been opened up and torn down by Brazilian YouTuber "Tez" which has officially broken Sony's embargo, but we all love to see the insides of the new PS5 Pro ahead of its November 7 launch.
The PS5 Pro teardown video shows that the new console has easier access to the CMOS battery, meaning that if your PS5 Pro has any major issues that require a system reset, it'll be easier to do that. In comparison, the standard PS5 required a complete teardown to get to the battery.
Sony's official PlayStation 5 Pro console now has some official specifications thanks to Tez's teardown, with 8 x Zen 5 cores (so there's no official upgrade to Zen 4 or Zen 5) with a vague set of specs for the GPU that Sony says is based on the RDNA architecture with 16.7 TFLOPs of compute power.
Unofficially, we know that the RDNA architecture inside of the PS5 Pro will feature 30 WorkGroup Processors (WGP), 60 RDNA 3-based Compute Units with RDNA 4-powered ray tracing (RT) acceleration. The former data on the PS5 Pro had us expecting 33.5 TFLOPs of compute power, which is how AMD explains its RDNA Dual Issue compute performance (which works out to around twice the official numbers).
GPU clocks need the formula from our friends at VideoCardz of 16.7/3840/2*1000 which means the GPU inside of the PS5 Pro is clocking at 2.17GHz. Something new inside of the PS5 Pro is that it has 16GB of GDDR6 memory joined by new 2GB DDR5 memory that is dedicated to the system (2GB to run the OS, 16GB now fully dedicated to gaming + upscaling).
- PS5 Pro runs cool and quiet, around 200W of power: The PS5 Pro has recently been rumored to use around 200W of power, the same power connector as the standard PS5, and it runs cooler thanks to tweaks from AMD and TSMC's improved process node on the Viola SoC inside of the PS5 Pro.
- 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
- 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
- AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
- PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.