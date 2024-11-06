All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Science, Space, & Robotics

Scientists discover gene that if tweaked can extend life by up to 30%

Researchers have identified a specific protein within genetic code that, if tweaked, can extend life by up to 30%, which could one day come to humans.

Scientists discover gene that if tweaked can extend life by up to 30%
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: A study published in Nature Communications found that altering the protein F-actin in fruit flies can extend their lifespan by up to 30%. F-actin accumulation in the brain slows cellular cleaning, leading to waste build-up.

A new study has outlined how a specific protein within a genetic sequence can, if altered, extend the life of a species by up to 30%.

Scientists discover gene that if tweaked can extend life by up to 30% 6165
2

The new study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications has identified a protein within the cytoskeleton of a cell sourced from a fruit fly. The cytoskeleton is the structure that helps maintain the shape of the cell and is comprised of a network of interlinking protein filaments. The researchers were able to identify a protein called F-actin as the catalyst for extending life and looked at the relationship between F-actin and how it accumulates in the brain as the aging process continues.

The researchers found that as F-actin builds up in the brain, it slows down the cellular-level self-cleaning process, which ultimately leads to a build-up of cellular waste within the brain. The researchers tweaked the genetic sequence of the F-actin within a group of fruit flies and found that because the F-actin wasn't accumulating in the brains of the flies, hindering the cellular clean-up process, the flies' lifespan increased by up to 30%. Additionally, the researchers state the reduction in F-actin in the brain led to the flies displaying increased overall health benefits and signs of other organs improving.

While this testing is still only being conducted on flies, the researchers hope that further study will reveal more about F-actin and how it can impact brain health in all species, in particular humans.

Photo of the MSI Gaming RTX 4080 Super 16G SUPRIM X Graphics Card
Best Deals: MSI Gaming RTX 4080 Super 16G SUPRIM X Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/6/2024 at 4:47 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, nature.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles