Scientists discover gene that if tweaked can extend life by up to 30%

Researchers have identified a specific protein within genetic code that, if tweaked, can extend life by up to 30%, which could one day come to humans.

The new study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications has identified a protein within the cytoskeleton of a cell sourced from a fruit fly. The cytoskeleton is the structure that helps maintain the shape of the cell and is comprised of a network of interlinking protein filaments. The researchers were able to identify a protein called F-actin as the catalyst for extending life and looked at the relationship between F-actin and how it accumulates in the brain as the aging process continues.

The researchers found that as F-actin builds up in the brain, it slows down the cellular-level self-cleaning process, which ultimately leads to a build-up of cellular waste within the brain. The researchers tweaked the genetic sequence of the F-actin within a group of fruit flies and found that because the F-actin wasn't accumulating in the brains of the flies, hindering the cellular clean-up process, the flies' lifespan increased by up to 30%. Additionally, the researchers state the reduction in F-actin in the brain led to the flies displaying increased overall health benefits and signs of other organs improving.

While this testing is still only being conducted on flies, the researchers hope that further study will reveal more about F-actin and how it can impact brain health in all species, in particular humans.