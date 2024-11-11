BioWare isn't likely to remaster the original Dragon Age games

The original Dragon Age games aren't likely to get remasters from BioWare due to the older engines they were built on and the lack of developer know-how.

On the heels of Dragon Age: The Veilguard being unlikely to receive its own DLC, we have now learned that the original Dragon Ages aren't likely to be getting remasters.

The classic Dragon Age titles such as Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age 2 were built on outdated BioWare engines that was a custom version of the Eclipse engine. Reports indicate the Eclipse engine was upgraded version of the engine used to build other titles such as Knights of the Old Republic, and due to restriants with that engine its unlikely the old Dragon Age games will receive remasters.

The news was confirmed by Creative Director John Epler, who said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that there are only "20 people left at BioWare who's actually used Eclipse," and due to the technological restraints of the engine, along with the lack of expertise on how to use it, it's unlikely Origins and Dragon Age 2 will ever receive remasters. However, Epler doesn't want to rule out the possibility altogether.

"Never say never, I guess that's what it comes down to," said Epler

If the original Dragon Age games were ever remastered, it would be quite a large undertaking, as the games would have to be completely rebuilt with a new engine.