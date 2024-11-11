All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

BioWare isn't likely to remaster the original Dragon Age games

The original Dragon Age games aren't likely to get remasters from BioWare due to the older engines they were built on and the lack of developer know-how.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The original Dragon Age games, such as Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age 2, are unlikely to receive remasters due to the outdated Eclipse engine they were built on and the lack of expertise at BioWare to work with it. Creative Director John Epler confirmed the challenges and technological restraints but did not completely rule out the possibility of remasters in the future.

On the heels of Dragon Age: The Veilguard being unlikely to receive its own DLC, we have now learned that the original Dragon Ages aren't likely to be getting remasters.

BioWare isn't likely to remaster the original Dragon Age games 65465
2

The classic Dragon Age titles such as Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age 2 were built on outdated BioWare engines that was a custom version of the Eclipse engine. Reports indicate the Eclipse engine was upgraded version of the engine used to build other titles such as Knights of the Old Republic, and due to restriants with that engine its unlikely the old Dragon Age games will receive remasters.

The news was confirmed by Creative Director John Epler, who said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that there are only "20 people left at BioWare who's actually used Eclipse," and due to the technological restraints of the engine, along with the lack of expertise on how to use it, it's unlikely Origins and Dragon Age 2 will ever receive remasters. However, Epler doesn't want to rule out the possibility altogether.

"Never say never, I guess that's what it comes down to," said Epler

If the original Dragon Age games were ever remastered, it would be quite a large undertaking, as the games would have to be completely rebuilt with a new engine.

NEWS SOURCE:kitguru.net
Junior Editor

