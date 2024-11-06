All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Gaming

Elon Musk's claim he's a global top 20 player at Diablo IV is true, but there's a catch

Elon Musk claimed that he's a global top-20 Diablo IV player, and while that is verifiably true, it does come with some significant caveats.

Elon Musk's claim he's a global top 20 player at Diablo IV is true, but there's a catch
Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Elon Musk discussed on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast how playing video games like Diablo IV helps him focus and alleviate stress. He mentioned being one of the top players, ranking 20th for the fastest time in The Pit, a challenging end-game level.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has sat down for an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, where he discussed, among other topics, how he was a top Diablo IV player.

At the beginning of the podcast, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk discuss the benefits of playing video games, which Musk attributes to the difficulty of the game he playing. Musk says that when he's playing a difficult video game, it takes 100% of his focus, and by performing an activity that forces him to consume 100% of his focus, he is able to alleviate other stresses in his life. Rogan compares the experience to bowhunting and the many moving parts of the bow and how it requires all of his focus to perform the action correctly, and through this intense focus comes a sense of mental clarity.

During this conversation, Musk mentions that he is one of the world's best Diablo IV players and points to the leaderboard rankings, which states his name in position 20 for the fastest precise time of The Pit. For those that don't know, The Pit is end-game level content in Diablo IV that puts players up against some of the toughest hoardes of monsters in the game. The goal is to beat The Pit and reap the rewards in the form of gear upgrades. Completing a Pit run in the fastest time possible is an indication of Diablo IV competency, and Elon Musk's time of 2 minutes and 45 seconds is currently the 20th-best time in the world, according to Helltides.com.

Unfortunately, there is no way to objectively prove that Musk is the 20th-best player at Diablo IV, as there aren't any official rankings. However, Helltides.com is renowned as the go-to place for leaderboard rankings when it comes to dungeons in Diablo IV. In fact, in an interview with The Verge, Fayz, the co-owner of Helltides.com agreed that Elon Musk is a "top 20" player at Diablo IV, and that Helltides.com is the "best global list we have. Elon's claim is valid."

However, Fayz does recognize the limitations of the leaderboard, such as it only accounts for players that choose to lodge their time, and the percentage of lodged times versus the number of concurrent players has a significant delta. However, Fayz says measures have been put in place to ensure the leaderboards are updated as often as possible.

For perspective on where Elon Musk ranks on the list, he is currently sitting at number 20 out of a total of 881 submissions. Currently, Diablo IV has approximately 11,000 concurrent Steam players. Regardless of how legitimate the claim of being one of the world's best Diablo IV players, it's clear Elon Musk is extremely competent at Diablo IV, and is a true gamer.

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

