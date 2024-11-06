ASUS unveils TUF Gaming A2 SSD enclosure: up to 20Gbps speeds over USB-C for all devices

ASUS unveils its new TUF Gaming A2 SSD enclosure: supports 20Gbps speeds over USB-C for creators, gamers, and tech enthusiasts who crave fast storage.

ASUS has launched the TUF Gaming A2 SSD enclosure, supporting up to 4TB SSDs with 20Gbps data transfer via USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2. It features a rugged design with high-grade silicon rubber for shock absorption, meets MIL-STD-810H standards, and has IP67 water and dust resistance.

ASUS has just launched its new TUF Gaming A2 SSD enclosure, which can take 4TB SSDs and handle up to 20Gbps of bandwidth through USB-C. Check it out:

The new ASUS TUF Gaming A2 SSD enclosure is a rugged portable SSD solution with high-speed transfers, capable of 20Gbps through USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, making it perfect for content creators, gamers, enthusiasts, and others who crave fast external SSD storage.

ASUS has built the TUF Gaming A2 SSD enclosure with durability at the forefront, with high-grade silicon rubber used in the exterior, which is capable of absorbing shocks and extreme temperatures. The enclosure even meets MIL-STD-810H standards which means it can survive a drop from 1.22 meters, with IP67-rated water and dust resistance, and data protection from potential static and electrical disturbances.

ASUS uses an aluminum chassis with a thermal pad to help with heat transfer, meaning you get those 20Gbps speeds all day and night long. ASUS also deploys its Q-Latch design for tool-less SSD installation into the TUF Gaming A2 SSD enclosure. Inside, you can install M.2 PCIe NVMe and SATA SSDs with 2242/2260/2280 form factors.

USB-C® 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface delivers up to 20Gbps data transfer speeds; supports M.2 PCIe® NVMe® and SATA SSDs with 2242/2260/2280 form factors

Meets U.S. MIL-STD-810H drop testing standards to ensure military-grade toughness, and also features IP68 water- and dust-resistance

Silicone-rubber exterior absorbs shocks and withstands extreme temperatures to help ensure reliable SSD performance in any climate

Aluminum chassis and thermal pad ensure effective heat dissipation, helping maintain performance and extend the lifespan of the SSD

ASUS's new TUF Gaming A2 SSD enclosure is compatible with a wide range of devices and operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, the ROG Ally X, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.