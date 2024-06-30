ASUS TUF Gaming A14 laptop open for pre-order: up to Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, RTX 4060 Laptop GPU

ASUS announces pre-orders for its new TUF Gaming A14 gaming laptop: up to Ryzen 7 8845HS (available now) or up to Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (later this year).

ASUS has just announced its opened up pre-orders for its new TUF Gaming A14 laptop, which offers up to the new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor.

The new ASUS TUF Gaming A14 gaming laptop is available for pre-order now for its Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, while the new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 version will be available later this year. Inside, the brand-new 14-inch form factor laptop from ASUS is both lightweight, and powerful. It weighs in at 3.21 lbs and measures as thin as 0.66 inches, offering an ultraportable laptop with "superior gaming experiences despite its compact dimensions," adds ASUS.

Inside, the new TUF Gaming A14 laptop supports up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with a maximum 110W TGP, far higher than many of its competitors, says ASUS, for an "exceptional gaming experience." There's also dual-channel LPDDR5 memory and two M.2 2280 SSD slots for lots of RAM and SSD storage options, with USB Power Delivery for easy on-the-go charging with your USB-C devices.

It wouldn't be a new laptop in 2024 if there wasn't "AI something" inside, with local AI processing through the AMD Ryzen CPU thanks to its built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor has an NPU that spits out up to 50 TOPS of AI workload performance, allowing ASUS TUF Gaming A14 laptop owners to run AI models and tools on-device, versus needing to use cloud services.

ASUS notes that with the GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU that will "further enhance its AI capabilities by delivering superior performance in image generation, data science applications, and AI-powered games".

The new ASUS TUF Gaming A124 laptop and its powerful components require robust cooling, and ASUS has equipped the laptop with a suite of advanced cooling technologies. This includes a redesigned keyboard that further enhances airflow and reduces surface temperatures, ultra-thin heatsink fins, and 89-blade fans that enable the TUF Gaming A14 laptop to operate at peak efficiency in Turbo mode, delivering up to 110W of power.

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 features: