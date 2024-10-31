Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K hits OC world record with LN2-optimized heatsink, smashes 7.4GHz

ASUS ROG announcs that its new ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard was used for 5 new world records using Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K processor.

TLDR: Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K processor, paired with an ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard and a custom LN2-optimized copper heatsink from Diabatix, achieved overclocking world records at 7448MHz. This was accomplished through a collaboration between ElmorLabs Ltd., BenchMarc, OGS, and CENS. * Based on the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K processor has been used with an ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard, and an LN2-optimized heatsink from Diabatix to achieve a bunch of OC world records with the CPU overclocked to a bonkers 7448MHz (7.4GHz).

This achievement was made possible in a collaboration between ElmorLabs Ltd., BenchMarc, OGS, and CENS, using a copper heatsink designed by Diabatix and manufactured by 3D Systems. The teams used Intel's new flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor, and the ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard with an LN2 cooling system and a copper heatsink designed by Diabatix and manufactured by 3D Systems.

The heatsink was custom-built to work with liquid nitrogen, which we all know as a substance that runs at an extremely low temperature, allows for continuous, stable performance under high-temperature conditions (like overclocking the hell out of a new Core Ultra 9 285K processor). Diabatix notes on its website that liquid nitrogen is commonly used in high-performance cooling for its ultra-low temperature capabilities, but "it also requires carefully designed components to handle these conditions effectively".

Diabatix explained in a post on their website: "In this case, Diabatix had to optimize the design for the Leidenfrost effect, a phenomenon in which a liquid is protected by an insulating layer of vapor when in contact with a surface hotter than its boiling point preventing it from boiling rapidly. The heat sink was designed without horizontal surfaces, allowing vapor to evacuate smoothly along vertical tubes, avoiding the formation of vapor layers. ColdStream's design planned to maximize heat transfer by integrating two-phase boiling physics, using liquid nitrogen as a coolant, which maintains a uniform temperature due to its constant boiling point of -196°C".

"This uniformity supports an efficient heatsink structure, with a tree-like design featuring thicker roots at the base and finer tubes at the top to optimize heat distribution and vapor removal. The tree-like design aids efficient heat distribution from the base to the fin tips while allowing vapor bubbles generated during boiling to escape, preventing heat transfer obstruction. Finally, copper was chosen over aluminum due to its higher thermal conductivity, minimizing temperature differences and further enhancing cooling efficiency".

If you want the nitty gritty on all of the OC world records, ASUS has a fantastic write-up explaining all the records that were smashed using its new ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard.