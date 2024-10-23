Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K loses to 14900K, 13900K, AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, 7800X3D in gaming

Intel's new flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor loses to the Core i9-14900K, 13900K, and AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, 7800X3D, and even the Ryzen 7 7700X in gaming.

Intel's next-gen flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor reportedly loses to the previous-gen Core i9-14900K and Core i9-13900K processors... but also even the mid-range previous-gen AMD Ryzen 7 7700X in gaming according to new leaks.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who has talked to multiple Tech YouTubers and tech reviewers about Intel's new Arrow Lake CPU architecture in general, and how the performance of the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor falls against its previous-gen counterparts, and its competitors CPUs.

Tom from MLID says that some of his sources said their review data has the Core Ultra 9 285K flagship Arrow Lake-S desktop processor losing to AMD's previous-gen, mid-range Ryzen 7 7700X chip in gaming... sheesh. He points out that there will be reviews where Arrow Lake wins over Zen 5 by something like 1-10% on average, while other reviews will see Arrow Lake taking the knee to Zen 5 because it "doesn't win consistently at anything".

MLID said that one of his sources went as far as saying "the thing doesn't work" when talking about Arrow Lake, with reviewers saying they were having "constant blue screens" and "issues with games booting them out of servers" because the Core Ultra 9 processor was detecting as running cheat codes, but it wasn't.

Other reviewers said that there could be a hardware flaw present in Arrow Lake, but MLID said he spoke with sources at Intel which denied those claims. We are probably talking about another early launch, with new silicon (the first chip in Intel history that was completely fabbed by TSMC), a new 800-series chipset and Z890 flagship chipset, early microcode, Windows Updates thrown into the mix, and more.

I've been reporting on Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K processor using up to 370W of power during a Cinebench R23 run, which AMD blows out of the water with a 120W TDP on its upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor... which will easily best Intel's new flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor.