Apple's new M4 Max beats Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K, AMD Ryzen 9 9950X in Geekbench 6 run

TL;DR: Apple's new M4 Max processor outperforms Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K and AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X in Geekbench 6 single-core benchmarks, despite having fewer cores and lower clock speed. In multi-core tests, the M4 Pro surpasses the Ryzen 9 but falls slightly behind the Core Ultra 9.

Apple's new flagship M4 Max processor is now in the wild, benchmarked against Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K and AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X processors... beating out the much more core and thread-heavy desktop CPUs in Geekbench 6.

Now we've got some results from YouTuber Yadim Yuryev from Max Tech, benching the new Apple M4 Pro and M4 Max processors against Intel's flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor and the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor. In Geekbench 6, the new M4 Max kicks some serious ass with a single-core score of 3925, which beats the 3450 from the Core Ultra 9, and the 3359 from the Ryzen 9 9950X.

Considering that the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processors have more cores and threads, and both run at up to 5.7GHz, against the Apple M4 Max which runs with less cores and threads, and at just 4.5GHz, it's not a bad result to see.

Moving onto Geekbench 6's multi-core benchmark, the new M4 Pro was compared against the same Core Ultra 9 and Ryzen 9 9950X, with the M4 Pro scoring 22,669 points in the multi-core run, beating the 9950X and its 20,550 but just losing to the 285K with 23,024 points.

Not bad to see from Apple, considering that the Core Ultra 9 285K is a 24-core, 24-thread part, and the Ryzen 9 9950X is a 16-core, 32-thread part, the 14-core CPU inside of the M4 Max holds up in Geekbench 6.