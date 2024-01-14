OneXplayer X1 gaming handheld: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, attachable controllers, OCulink support

OneXPlayer's new 3-in-1 handheld has attachable controllers, OCulink support, and is powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 155H 'Meteor Lake' CPU.

OneNetbook has just announced the launch date of its new X1 "3-in-1" gaming handheld, powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" CPU.

The new X1 handheld, powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" (source: OneXPlayer)

The new X1 features a bigger 10.95-inch 2.5K LTPS display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor featuring 16 cores and 22 threads of Meteor Lake CPU power at up to 4.8GHz. At the same time, there's an NPU processor for AI workloads clocked at up to 1.4GHz, with LPDDR5-7500 memory ensuring high RAM takes care of everything you're doing on the X1 gaming handheld.

This new OneXPlayer X1 gaming handheld looks like it's one of the first rolling out with Intel Arc GPU graphics, with the Core Ultra 7 155H processor being the second-fastest Meteor Lake-H processor that Intel makes with 28W of power, while it's the third-fastest with the Core Ultra 9 185 CPU with 45W of power.

The new X1 handheld, powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" (source: OneXPlayer)

Intel's new Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" processor comes with the full 8 Xe-Cores of integrated graphics, boosting at up to 2.25GHz, just 100MHz slower than the 185H integrated GPU.

The new X1 handheld, powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" (source: OneXPlayer)

The new X1 gaming handheld with its new Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" CPU will duke it out with the new AMD Ryzen 8040 series APUs inside of new products like the Minisforum V3 tablet and more.

The new X1 handheld, powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" (source: OneXPlayer)

OneNetbook released its new OneXGPU external graphics solution not too long ago, inside featuring an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card with the new OCulink connector. The new X1 gaming handheld features OCulink connectivity, so you can hook up the new OneXGPU external graphics to your handheld for a huge boost in gaming performance.

The new X1 handheld, powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" (source: OneXPlayer)

The connectable controllers make the new X1 gaming handheld very Nintendo Switch-like, which is a great thing to see. It's a portable gaming machine that can be used more like a smaller laptop given its high-end 120Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution. Not bad at all.

The company hasn't revealed pricing just yet, but the official launch is taking place on January 16 at 14:30 Hong Kong time.