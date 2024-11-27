All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
OneXPlayer's PC gaming handheld with Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU starts from $1339

The OneXFly F1 Pro is now available to order, and it's one of the most powerful gaming handhelds on the market thanks to its AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU.

TL;DR: The OneXFly F1 Pro is a high-end gaming handheld featuring a 7-inch 1080p 144 Hz OLED display and the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with RDNA 3.5 graphics. It offers top-tier performance but at a premium price, starting at $1,339.00 USD. The device outperforms the ASUS ROG Ally X in benchmarks for games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Black Myth: Wukong.

The new OneXFly F1 Pro is a premium gaming handheld with a 7-inch 1080p 144 Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 800 nits and the first to feature the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with RDNA 3.5 graphics. It looks fantastic, too, with a stylish design, and OneXPlayer describes it as a "gaming beast."

And with that, its cutting-edge hardware and top-tier performance don't come cheap. The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 model with 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory and 1TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage is priced at $1,339.00 USD, which is the early bird price; the regular MSRP is $1,499.00. The cheaper AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 365 model starts at $1,009.00 USD.

The OneXFly F1 Pro is available to order now, with shipping expected to commence at the end of November. The company has also released a video showcasing Black Myth: Wukong and Cyberpunk 2077 benchmarks, comparing the OneXFly F1 Pro to the ROG Ally X from ASUS.

Benchmark (Low Settings)ASUS ROG Ally XOneXFly F1 Pro (Ryzen AI 9 HX 365)OneXFly F1 Pro (Ryzen AI 9 HX 370)
Black Myth: Wukong (15W)50 FPS58 FPSN/A
Cyberpunk 2077 (15W)35 FPS43 FPSN/A
Black Myth: Wukong (20W)59 FPS65 FPSN/A
Cyberpunk 2077 (20W)48 FPS54 FPSN/A
Black Myth: Wukong (25W)61 FPS69 FPS72 FPS
Cyberpunk 2077 (25W)51 FPS58 FPSN/A
Cyberpunk 2077 (30W)52 FPS60 FPS64 FPS

In the table above, using the full 30W power mode in Cyberpunk 2077, the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 model is an impressive 23% faster than the ROG Ally X's Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip. The Ryzen AI 9 HX 365 model is also 15% faster than the Ally X. Looking at Black Myth: Wukong using the 25W power profile, the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 OneXFly F1 Pro is 18% faster than the ROG Ally X and the Ryzen AI 9 HX 365 model is 13% faster.

Impressive stuff; however, the flagship OneXFly F1 Pro costs 67% more than the ROG Ally X and more than double the Steam Deck OLED - so getting the best gaming handheld performance on the market comes at a cost.

The OneXFly F1 Pro has other impressive features: a 48.5Wh large-capacity battery, premium cooling for low noise and optimal heat dissipation, two full-feature USB 4.0 ports, an additional USB-A 3.0 port, an in-built gyroscope, and 10-point touch display capabilities.

NEWS SOURCE:onexplayerstore.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

