Gaming

AYANEO 3 gaming handheld announced, Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, high refresh-rate OLED

AYANEO has lifted the lid on its new AYANEO 3 flagship gaming handheld, which will include a 'Strix Point' Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 option.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: The AYANEO 3 is a new flagship PC gaming handheld featuring multiple display options, including a 7-inch LCD or OLED, and powerful APU choices like the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U or the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with RDNA 3.5 graphics. It boasts a stylish design with ergonomic features and front-facing speakers.

The AYANEO 3 is AYANEO's new flagship PC gaming handheld. It will be available in multiple display and APU variants, with a high refresh-rate 7-inch LCD or 7-inch OLED display and either the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U or the powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor.

The AI 9 HX 370, or Strix Point APU, includes the latest RDNA 3.5 graphics with the Radeon 890M integrated GPU, so this variant is set to become one of the most powerful portable gaming handhelds on the market. The AI 9 HX 370 also features AI hardware, and with the AYANEO 3 set to be a Windows-based gaming handheld, owners with this APU will have access to a range of Copilot+ features.

Outside of the display and chip stuff, the AYANEO 3's physical design is incredibly stylish. It features a new ergonomic back button design and a trigger lock feature typically seen in pro controllers. It is available in black or white and has new front-facing speakers for 'immersive audio,' with more features and customization options still to be announced.

AYANEO notes that it has self-developed several of the AYANEO 3's components to enhance performance, so it'll be interesting to see what else is in store. There's no word on connectivity options, Thunderbolt, USB4, battery capacity, or the expected pricing or availability.

Usually, new AYANEO products are available for preorder ahead of production, so if the handheld is on track for an early 2025 debut, we could see the full product page and store listing - with an option to buy - pop up soon.

With the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 now available to more companies outside of laptop makers and the handheld-specific Ryzen Z2 Extreme variant expected to arrive sometime early next year, we expect to see a range of new PC gaming handhelds rocking RDNA 3.5 graphics announced at CES 2025.

NEWS SOURCE:ayaneo.com
Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

