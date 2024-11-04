All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
CPU, APU & Chipsets

OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld with Ryzen AI 370 APU tested with Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong's 1080p performance has been tested on the OneXFly F1 Pro, the first PC gaming handheld with Radeon 890M 'RDNA 3.5' graphics.

OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld with Ryzen AI 370 APU tested with Black Myth Wukong
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: AMD is set to announce the Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip for gaming handhelds at CES 2025, featuring Zen 5 cores and RDNA 3.5 graphics. Meanwhile, One-Notebook has unveiled the OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU, offering about 20% more gaming performance than the current-gen Z1.

AMD is expected to announce its new Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip for gaming handhelds at CES 2025. It will be based on the company's Strix Point architecture with Zen 5 cores and upgraded RDNA 3.5 graphics, as seen with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370's Radeon 890M graphics.

OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld with Ryzen AI 370 APU tested with Black Myth Wukong 02
4

Instead of waiting for the gaming-handheld-optimized Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip to arrive on the scene, One-Notebook has formally unveiled its new OneXFly F1 Pro PC gaming handheld that features AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU. What makes this exciting is that even though RDNA 3.5 is an incremental update, you're looking at around 20% more gaming performance than the current-gen Ryzen Z1 Extreme seen in handhelds like ROG Ally from ASUS.

The OneXFly F1 Pro is a slick-looking unit with a 7-inch OLED display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. One-Notebook has posted a new video showcasing an engineering sample running the in-game benchmark tool in Black Myth: Wukong.

With the resolution set to 1080p (with 65% resolution scaling) and the quality preset set to 'Low,' the OneXFly F1 Pro delivers an impressive average frame rate of 58 FPS while only using 15W of power. Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most hardware-intensive and demanding PC games currently available, so seeing it run on a handheld drawing with only 15W is pretty remarkable.

OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld with Ryzen AI 370 APU tested with Black Myth Wukong 04
4

The OneXFly F1 Pro also features 'Harman' speakers for audio and a lightweight 598-gram build. As for price and availability, the OneXFly F1 Pro is "about to hit [the] OneXPlayer Store soon."

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, videocardz.com
Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

