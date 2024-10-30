Dying Light director highlights the most important feature in the PS5 Pro

The release of the PlayStation 5 Pro is right around the corner, and ahead of the highly anticipated release, Dying Light director Tymon Smektala has revealed what has excited developers about Sony's new console.
The director of Techland, the studio behind the Dying Light franchise, spoke to GamingBolt and explained the studio is beginning to understand the capabilities of the new console, and with the increase in hardware, developers now have much more "flexibility with graphics and performance". Smektala specifically pointed out the increase in GPU power in the PS5 Pro compared to the standard PS5 as being what has enabled Techland to increase the visual fidelity of its upcoming titles. Moreover, Smektala pointed out that "complex environmental details" benefit immensely from the GPU power.
However, an increase in GPU power isn't the star player Sony has on its PS5 Pro team, as Smektala highlights the future potential of PSSR, or PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, which is Sony's new upscaling technology that's essentially the company's version of NVIDIA's DLSS, or AMD's FSR. Smektala explains that PSSR enables developers to focus less on performance, enabling more creative liberty.
Furthermore, the director said, "If what Sony is proposing will become a new standard, then PSSR could potentially turn out to be even more important than the direct increase in GPU power that the console delivers."
"We're just starting to discover the full capabilities of PS5 Pro, but it's already exciting as it gives us a lot more flexibility with graphics and performance. The boost in GPU will allow us to push visual fidelity, especially with complex environmental details like weather effects, which are very core to Dying Light: The Beast's experience. This kind of power also means generally smoother gameplay at higher resolutions, and that's something very important for a game like ours, where the highest level of immersion is of utmost importance," said Smektala