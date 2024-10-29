Amazon leaks new Mac Mini with M4 chip ahead of Apple's announcement

AI-Assisted TLDR: Apple is set to announce a refreshed line of Mac Minis powered by the M4 chip, featuring a slight redesign. The new Mac Mini will be smaller, with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, up to a 14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, and up to 64GB of RAM. * Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

In accordance with rumors sourced from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to announce its a refreshed line of Mac Mini's that will be powered by Apple's M4 chip and feature a slight redesign.

Gurman has previously stated that Apple's upcoming Mac Mini will be slightly smaller than previous generations and that it will come with M4 and M4 Pro chip options. It now appears that was completely accurate as Amazon has posted a listing for M4 Mac Mini's that Apple hasn't even announced yet. Previous estimations have now been verified by what appears to be an official image of the general specs of the systems, which state M4 and M4 Pro chip variants will come with up to a 14-core CPU, and 20-core GPU.

Additionally, the leaked chart reveals the new Mac Mini can come with up to 64GB of RAM, which is double the current 32GB limitation on already-announced models. As for storage, that appears to have the same limit as previous models with 8TB. The leaked image does confirm the previous rumor the new Mac Mini will get a redesign, as the M4-powered variants have two front-facing USB-C ports, and what could be a headphone jack located on its front. Moreover, the M4 Mac Mini appears much smaller than the Mac Studio, backing up claims from Gurman the new generation would be approximately the size of an Apple TV.