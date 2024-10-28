'Highly secretive' Apple app is being tested among employees, designed to prevent diabetes

A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known Apple insider and industry analyst, claims the Cupertino company is working on a new health app designed to monitor blood sugar levels.
According to Gurman's trusted Apple employees were given access to the new application that was described as "highly secretive". This new application was also described as a food-logging app, and Apple selected some employees who were prediabetics, requiring them to submit their blood sugar measurements and food intake. Presumably, the logging of the food will inform the user when their blood sugar levels are spiking/crashing.
Ideally, Apple wants to be able to create a noninvasive method of monitoring blood sugar levels, and according to Gurman, the company has been working on it for more than 10 years. However, it's reportedly not ready as Apple is suffering from issues with shrinking the size of the monitor while also keeping it operational without overheating.
As for the secret app, Apple isn't likely to release a completely new standalone app but could, and most likely will, instead integrate what it's developed directly into the Apple Health app, providing even more value for users and those interested in biometrics.
