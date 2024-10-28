All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Wearable Computing & Fashion

'Highly secretive' Apple app is being tested among employees, designed to prevent diabetes

Apple is reportedly testing a 'highly secretive' new health app among employees that's designed to reduce the chances of developing diabetes.

Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: Apple is reportedly developing a new health app to monitor blood sugar levels, described as highly secretive and also functioning as a food-logging app. The company aims to create a noninvasive monitoring method but faces challenges in reducing the monitor's size without overheating.* Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known Apple insider and industry analyst, claims the Cupertino company is working on a new health app designed to monitor blood sugar levels.

2

According to Gurman's trusted Apple employees were given access to the new application that was described as "highly secretive". This new application was also described as a food-logging app, and Apple selected some employees who were prediabetics, requiring them to submit their blood sugar measurements and food intake. Presumably, the logging of the food will inform the user when their blood sugar levels are spiking/crashing.

Ideally, Apple wants to be able to create a noninvasive method of monitoring blood sugar levels, and according to Gurman, the company has been working on it for more than 10 years. However, it's reportedly not ready as Apple is suffering from issues with shrinking the size of the monitor while also keeping it operational without overheating.

As for the secret app, Apple isn't likely to release a completely new standalone app but could, and most likely will, instead integrate what it's developed directly into the Apple Health app, providing even more value for users and those interested in biometrics.

NEWS SOURCES:androidauthority.com, techradar.com, bloomberg.com

