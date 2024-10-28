All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Mobile Devices

Apple is officially banned from selling iPhones in Indonesia

Apple has officially been banned from selling its iPhones in Indonesia after the company failed to meet requirements set by the Indonesian government.

Apple is officially banned from selling iPhones in Indonesia
AI-Assisted TLDR: Apple has been blocked from selling iPhones in Indonesia due to not meeting the 40% local content requirement for smartphones. The iPhone 16 does not fulfill this requirement, preventing Apple from obtaining the necessary local content certification.* Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

Apple has been blocked from selling its bread and butter product, the iPhone, and its multiple variations, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Industry.

According to reports, Apple has been officially blocked from selling iPhones domestically following its failure to abide by the 40% local content requirement for smartphones, which requires at least 40% of all parts within a product to be manufactured locally. The iPhone 16 has unfortunately fallen short of this requirement, meaning Apple Indonesia hasn't fulfilled the requirement of obtaining a local content certification and now, therefore, cannot sell the latest generation of iPhone.

At the moment, Apple has no manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, but since 2018, the company has been establishing developer academies throughout the country, in which they have invested approximately $101.8 million. Indonesia isn't a small region for Apple either, as the country has more than 350 million active mobile phones among its 270 million residents, meaning there could be quite a lot of potential iPhone customers waiting for the latest generation iPhone.

NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, reuters.com

