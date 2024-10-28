Halo 5 PC port cancelled over technical issues says former developer

Microsoft released Halo 5 in 2016, and now we are hearing the PC port that was being worked on was canceled due to technical reasons.

A former developer of Halo 5 has spoken out about a PC port that, at one point, was being worked on at the studio but was ultimately never released.

Tyler Owens, an engineer for Apex Legends, who also previously worked on Halo 5, replied to an X user on his post highlighting Halo 5. The user mentioned they wanted a PC port for Halo 5, to which Ownes replied, "Never going to happen," in his opinion, and went on to explain the port that was originally being considered was scrapped due to "significant-tech hurdles." It appears these tech hurdles led to Microsoft ultimately canceling a PC port.

Reports have speculated the reason for the PC ports cancelation is to do with Halo 5's framerate being linked to its in-game physics and the difficulties of porting that to PC. However, that was never confirmed by Microsoft or 343 Industries, the development studio behind the project. Unfortunately, Owens didn't specify exactly what the technical issues were that stopped the PC port.