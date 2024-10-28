All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Halo 5 PC port cancelled over technical issues says former developer

Microsoft released Halo 5 in 2016, and now we are hearing the PC port that was being worked on was canceled due to technical reasons.

Published
AI-Assisted TLDR: A former Halo 5 developer revealed that a PC port was once in development but was canceled due to significant technical hurdles. The specific issues were not detailed, but reports suggest challenges with the game's framerate and in-game physics may have contributed to the decision.* Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

A former developer of Halo 5 has spoken out about a PC port that, at one point, was being worked on at the studio but was ultimately never released.

Tyler Owens, an engineer for Apex Legends, who also previously worked on Halo 5, replied to an X user on his post highlighting Halo 5. The user mentioned they wanted a PC port for Halo 5, to which Ownes replied, "Never going to happen," in his opinion, and went on to explain the port that was originally being considered was scrapped due to "significant-tech hurdles." It appears these tech hurdles led to Microsoft ultimately canceling a PC port.

Reports have speculated the reason for the PC ports cancelation is to do with Halo 5's framerate being linked to its in-game physics and the difficulties of porting that to PC. However, that was never confirmed by Microsoft or 343 Industries, the development studio behind the project. Unfortunately, Owens didn't specify exactly what the technical issues were that stopped the PC port.

NEWS SOURCE:dsogaming.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

