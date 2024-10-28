Scientists release world's first footage of a water molecule forming out of thin air

AI-Assisted TLDR: Researchers from Northwestern University have observed the formation of a water molecule on the nanoscale for the first time. Using palladium to catalyze the reaction, they witnessed hydrogen and oxygen atoms merging to form H2O. * Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

Water is something we interact with every day, but where does it come from and how is it formed? Researchers have captured the event of a water molecule forming on the nanoscale, showcasing hydrogen and oxygen fusing together to form H20.

Researchers from Northwestern University penned a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America and a press release on the Northwestern website discussing the scientific achievement in more natural language. According to the press release, this is the first time researchers have witnessed the formation of tiny water bubbles in real-time or the evolutionary process of two hydrogen atoms merging with an oxygen atom to form H20 or water.

The team was able to do this through the use of a rare metallic element called palladium, which catalyzes the gaseous reaction to form the water molecule. Here's what happened. Using a special ultra-thin glassy membrane that can contain the molecules and be attached to a high-vacuum electron microscope, the researchers were able to see the two hydrogen atoms enter the palladium element, expanding its material structure. Shortly after, a water bubble formed on the surface of the palladium.

"We think it might be the smallest bubble ever formed that has been viewed directly," Liu said. "It's not what we were expecting. Luckily, we were recording it, so we could prove to other people that we weren't crazy."