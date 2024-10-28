All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD claims Radeon has up to 38% more performance than NVIDIA in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

AMD has claimed its Radeon graphics cards can offer up to 38% more performance in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 compared to its market competition.

AMD claims Radeon has up to 38% more performance than NVIDIA in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: AMD claims its Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards offer up to 38% more performance than NVIDIA in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The Radeon RX 79000 XTX and RX 7900 XT provide up to 22% and 21% faster performance at 4K with Extreme settings.* Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

AMD has just fired off an email blast that claiming its Radeon graphics cards offer up to 38% more performance than the competition (NVIDIA) in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The Red Team states in its email that AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards can offer gamers up to 38% more performance than the competition, which at this point is just NVIDIA, considering Intel owns less than one percent of the graphics card market. It could even be argued that AMD isn't much competition, considering NVIDIA's dominance at 88% market share of all GPU shipments.

Regardless of those figures, AMD states in its e-blast that even at the "most extreme settings," it will beat the competition in terms of performance in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Moreover, AMD highlighted its alleged wins and how each Radeon card would offer the claimed performance increase over the competition. According to the Red Team, the Radeon RX 79000 XTX and the RX 7900 XT offer up to 22 and 21% faster performance than "competing graphics solutions at native 4K with Extreme settings enabled".

Moving down the stack, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE, RX 7800 XT, and RX 7700 XT offer up to 16, 22, and 38 percent faster performance at native 1440p resolution using Extreme settings "against price-matched competitor solutions, respectively."

Lastly, AMD claims the RX 7600 XT offers up to 20% more performance compared to the competition at native 1080p resolution, also at Extreme settings. Lastly, AMD confirmed in its email to us that "AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1 (FSR 3.1) upscaling, and AMD FSR 3.1 Frame Generation will be added to the game in a shortly after launch."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is currently available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6-Core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6-Core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/28/2024 at 2:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles