AMD claims Radeon has up to 38% more performance than NVIDIA in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

AMD has claimed its Radeon graphics cards can offer up to 38% more performance in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 compared to its market competition.

AMD has just fired off an email blast that claiming its Radeon graphics cards offer up to 38% more performance than the competition (NVIDIA) in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The Red Team states in its email that AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards can offer gamers up to 38% more performance than the competition, which at this point is just NVIDIA, considering Intel owns less than one percent of the graphics card market. It could even be argued that AMD isn't much competition, considering NVIDIA's dominance at 88% market share of all GPU shipments.

Regardless of those figures, AMD states in its e-blast that even at the "most extreme settings," it will beat the competition in terms of performance in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Moreover, AMD highlighted its alleged wins and how each Radeon card would offer the claimed performance increase over the competition. According to the Red Team, the Radeon RX 79000 XTX and the RX 7900 XT offer up to 22 and 21% faster performance than "competing graphics solutions at native 4K with Extreme settings enabled".

Moving down the stack, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE, RX 7800 XT, and RX 7700 XT offer up to 16, 22, and 38 percent faster performance at native 1440p resolution using Extreme settings "against price-matched competitor solutions, respectively."

Lastly, AMD claims the RX 7600 XT offers up to 20% more performance compared to the competition at native 1080p resolution, also at Extreme settings. Lastly, AMD confirmed in its email to us that "AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1 (FSR 3.1) upscaling, and AMD FSR 3.1 Frame Generation will be added to the game in a shortly after launch."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is currently available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.