Ubisoft blamed for poor sales of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown by Baldur's Gate 3 director

The director of publishing for Baldur's Gate 3 has pointed his finger at Ubisoft for the poor sales of the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

The debacle at Ubisoft continues over the recent reports the team behind Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has been disbanded following the title's failure to reach Ubisoft's internal sales expectations.

Reports from Insider Gaming claimed Ubisoft made the decision not to pursue a sequel to The Lost Crown only a few weeks after the game was released. Additional reports from Insider Gaming claimed the team behind the title, Ubisoft Montpellier, were disbanded after being rejected a sequel for the tile. Notably, The Lost Crown wasn't poorly received by gamers, in fact, it was a welcomed success among those who played it.

Unfortunately, the title didn't quite get the attention it deserved, and according to Michael Douse, the director of publishing at Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios, Ubisoft is at fault for the title's lack of success. Douse pointed out the game wasn't available on Steam when it launched, and if it did it would have been a "market success" and there "would likely be a sequel because the team are so strong."

"The last notable game on their platform was arguably Far Cry 6 in 2021," Douse said. "The Crew, Mirage and Avatar came in 2023 and didn't perform, so you can assume subscriptions were at a lull when PoP released by 2024. Which means people wouldn't be launching their store all too much. If it had released on Steam not only would it have been a market success, but there would likely be a sequel because the team are so strong."

Insider Gaming reports that it learned Ubisoft was expecting the sales of The Lost Crown to be on par with some of the other biggest metroidvania titles on the market, and when the title failed to achieve this the decision was made to pass on a sequel. Ubisoft has seemingly redistributed its development resources as now the company is reportedly working on a Rayman Remake.

"It's such a broken strategy," he said. "The hardest thing is to make a 85+ game - it is much, much easier to release one. It just shouldn't be done as it was."

