Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

Ubisoft director blames gamers, says they've been exposed as 'non-decent humans'

The Monetization Director at Ubisoft has said industry figures vocalizing their disagreements with Ubisoft revealed themselves as 'clearly non-decent'.

Ubisoft director blames gamers, says they've been exposed as 'non-decent humans'
Published
2 minutes read time

Ubisoft's continuous downward spiral is seemingly only gaining speed, with the latest speed boost coming from the company Monetization Director for Ubisoft, who took to LinkedIn to call gamers critiquing the company and its products "non-decent human[s]".

A quick summary of Ubisoft's recent nose-diving begins with the unveiling of Assassin's Creed Shadows, which quickly gained controversy for numerous allegations that Ubisoft was mispresenting Japanese heritage through unpopular artistic design choices. Additionally, Ubisoft admitted that Star Wars Outlaws underperformed sales wise, and the controversy with Assassin's Creed Shadows reached a boiling point that the game is now officially delayed until February next year.

These company woes have also spawned an internal investigation and review by company board members. All of these bumps in the road have caused Ubisoft's share price to plummet more than 50% in just the last two months, causing the company's board of directors to launch an internal review of the company's performance which will likely result in a reshuffling of staff.

Now, in the heat of what could be considered the most tumultuous time for Ubisoft, the company's director for monetization, Stevy Chassard, has taken to LinkedIn to voice his opinion on the public's reaction to Ubisoft and its recent decisions.

"The gaming industry is rough at the moment, we all know it. But seeing how "gamers" react on social medias, wishing ill-fate to companies and people alike is sad. (And not only towards Ubisoft. Even though it is always the vocal minority that express themselves on social media, I was hurt, hurt and ashamed to be part of this community."

"What is even more revolting, is coming on LinkedIn and seeing the same comments from people within the industry. On top of exposing yourself as a clearly non-decent human being, you are affecting thousands of employees that are already impacted by all the hate despite doing their best to deliver incredible experiences."

"How can you wish a company to fail simply because they do not cater to you or that the produce does not please you is beyond me."

"We are all on the same boat, please please please, stop spreading hate, we should all uplift each other instead of bringing each other down," said Chassard

Photo of the product for sale

PlayStation 5 Disc Version PS5 Console

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$589.00
$589.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2024 at 1:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles