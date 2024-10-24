All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Ubisoft shifts gears from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to the new Rayman Remake

An exclusive report has revealed that Ubisoft has moved its developers from Prince of Persia: The Crown to a new remake of Rayman.

Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time

Ubisoft is reportedly moving developers over to begin work on a Rayman Remake, according to a new report from Insider Gaming.

The news of a potential Rayman Remake comes only a day after another Insider Gaming report claimed Ubisoft had disbanded the Ubisoft Montpellier team following Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown failing to meet internal sales predictions. Yesterday's report stated that Ubisoft decided to disband the team only a few weeks after The Lost Crown launched. Insider Gaming states that at least some Montpellier team members have moved across to the Rayman project.

According to sources "close to the situation" the new Rayman Remake is codenamed "Project Steambot" and is being developed mostly by a team at Ubisoft Milan. Furthermore, the publication states that Michel Ancel, the creator of Rayman, is on board with the project as a consultant, which has some fans of the franchise worried, considering the controversy he was in back in 2020. As for the developers of The Lost Crown, the publication writes that at least twelve of them have moved over to work on the Rayman Remake.

NEWS SOURCES:insider-gaming.com, reddit.com, tweaktown.com

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Newsletter Subscription
