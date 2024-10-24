Ubisoft shifts gears from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to the new Rayman Remake

Ubisoft is reportedly moving developers over to begin work on a Rayman Remake, according to a new report from Insider Gaming.
The news of a potential Rayman Remake comes only a day after another Insider Gaming report claimed Ubisoft had disbanded the Ubisoft Montpellier team following Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown failing to meet internal sales predictions. Yesterday's report stated that Ubisoft decided to disband the team only a few weeks after The Lost Crown launched. Insider Gaming states that at least some Montpellier team members have moved across to the Rayman project.
According to sources "close to the situation" the new Rayman Remake is codenamed "Project Steambot" and is being developed mostly by a team at Ubisoft Milan. Furthermore, the publication states that Michel Ancel, the creator of Rayman, is on board with the project as a consultant, which has some fans of the franchise worried, considering the controversy he was in back in 2020. As for the developers of The Lost Crown, the publication writes that at least twelve of them have moved over to work on the Rayman Remake.
