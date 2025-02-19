ASUS ROG XG 2025 external GPU: up to RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with Thunderbolt 5 drops on Feb 25

ASUS says its new ROG XG 2025 external GPU will launch on February 25 with up to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and Thunderbolt 5.

ASUS has just confirmed that its new ROG XG external graphics card solution will launch on February 25, just days from now, and will work with up to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU along with blazing-fast Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

Thunderbolt 5 drives bandwidth up to 80Gbps (bi-directional) on the ASUS ROG XG 2025 external GPU, and as it stands, is the only external GPU product on the market with Thunderbolt 5. ASUS makes its new ROG XG with either NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU or the flagship RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

Inside, ASUS is using an upgraded cooling solution that packs a vapor chamber and dust filter, with the company noting that it features 54% more surface cooling area, and it's quieter (by 3dB) than its predecessor (the XG Mobile 4090).

ASUS has skillfully integrated a tremendous amount of power and advanced tech into the ROG XG Mobile. It comes with a 350W power supply unit built right in, yet it maintains a lightweight design at under 2.2 pounds and sports a sleek kickstand. According to ASUS, this latest model is 25% lighter and 18% more compact than its predecessor, and it's equipped with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and two 10Gbps USB-A ports for good measure.

Introducing the ASUS ROG XG Mobile, the pioneering Thunderbolt 5 external graphics card and among the initial Thunderbolt 5-compatible docks. It features an impressive 80Gbps bidirectional connection, enabling a wide range of devices to operate through a single cable. This encompasses the cutting-edge RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, delivering up to 140W of power, supporting two monitors, and including a USB and SD card reader hub, complemented by high-speed 5GbE ethernet tailored for enthusiasts.

ASUS says that its new ROG XG 2025 external GPU will start from $1999 packing the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, but there's no pricing just yet on the flagship RTX 5090 Laptop GPU variant.