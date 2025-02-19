All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

ASUS ROG XG 2025 external GPU: up to RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with Thunderbolt 5 drops on Feb 25

ASUS says its new ROG XG 2025 external GPU will launch on February 25 with up to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and Thunderbolt 5.

ASUS ROG XG 2025 external GPU: up to RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with Thunderbolt 5 drops on Feb 25
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS will launch the ROG XG Mobile external graphics card on February 25, featuring Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and compatibility with NVIDIA's RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

ASUS has just confirmed that its new ROG XG external graphics card solution will launch on February 25, just days from now, and will work with up to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU along with blazing-fast Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

ASUS ROG XG 2025 external GPU: up to RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with Thunderbolt 5 drops on Feb 25 91
3

Thunderbolt 5 drives bandwidth up to 80Gbps (bi-directional) on the ASUS ROG XG 2025 external GPU, and as it stands, is the only external GPU product on the market with Thunderbolt 5. ASUS makes its new ROG XG with either NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU or the flagship RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

Inside, ASUS is using an upgraded cooling solution that packs a vapor chamber and dust filter, with the company noting that it features 54% more surface cooling area, and it's quieter (by 3dB) than its predecessor (the XG Mobile 4090).

ASUS has skillfully integrated a tremendous amount of power and advanced tech into the ROG XG Mobile. It comes with a 350W power supply unit built right in, yet it maintains a lightweight design at under 2.2 pounds and sports a sleek kickstand. According to ASUS, this latest model is 25% lighter and 18% more compact than its predecessor, and it's equipped with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and two 10Gbps USB-A ports for good measure.

ASUS ROG XG 2025 external GPU: up to RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with Thunderbolt 5 drops on Feb 25 93
3

Introducing the ASUS ROG XG Mobile, the pioneering Thunderbolt 5 external graphics card and among the initial Thunderbolt 5-compatible docks. It features an impressive 80Gbps bidirectional connection, enabling a wide range of devices to operate through a single cable. This encompasses the cutting-edge RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, delivering up to 140W of power, supporting two monitors, and including a USB and SD card reader hub, complemented by high-speed 5GbE ethernet tailored for enthusiasts.

ASUS says that its new ROG XG 2025 external GPU will start from $1999 packing the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, but there's no pricing just yet on the flagship RTX 5090 Laptop GPU variant.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, ithome.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

