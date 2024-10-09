All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 54 - NVIDIA's complete dominance of the GPU market is a concern and more

Nintendo testing new mysterious Switch Online feature

Nintendo is allowing users to sign up to test out a mysterious new feature for its Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, no details are currently known.

Nintendo testing new mysterious Switch Online feature
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Nintendo is holding sign-ups for a new mysterious Switch Online feature, but no one knows exactly what the company has planned.

Nintendo testing new mysterious Switch Online feature 2
2

Today, Nintendo announced a new playtest for its Switch Online subscription service. To get in, you have to be subscribed to the $50/year Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and even then, there's no guarantee you'll be able to get in. Only 10,000 people will be able to try out the new feature.

"We will be performing a test related to a new feature for #NintendoSwitchOnline on #NintendoSwitch. Starting 8:00 AM PT on Oct. 10, existing Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will be able to apply to participate on a first-come, first-serve basis," the company said.

Check below for more information:

We will perform a test called Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program related to a new feature for the Nintendo Switch Online service offered for the Nintendo Switch™ system.

We will recruit people to participate in this test from customers who have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Customers will need to download exclusive software to their own Nintendo Switch system in order to participate.

Please review the application guidelines below before applying.

Application Qualifications

  • You must have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as of Wednesday, 10/09/2024 03:00 p.m. PDT.
  • You must be at least 18 years of age as of Wednesday, 10/09/2024 03:00 p.m. PDT.
  • Your Nintendo Account must be registered to one of the following countries: Japan, The United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, or Spain.

How to Apply

  • Please apply using the "To Application Page" link on this page!
  • Participants from Japan will be chosen via raffle if there are many Japanese applicants. Participants from outside of Japan will be chosen on a first-come-first-serve basis.
  • *This playtest is expected to accept as many as 10,000 participants!

Recruitment Period

  • Thursday, 10/10/2024 08:00 a.m. PDT to Tuesday, 10/15/2024 07:59 a.m. PDT
  • *We will close the application process early if the number of accepted participants has reached its limit.

Playtest Period

  • Wednesday, 10/23/2024 06:00 p.m. PDT to Tuesday, 11/05/2024 04:59 p.m. PST

Photo of the product for sale

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$57.95
$62.99$57.95$63.99
Buy
-
--$62.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/9/2024 at 5:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles