Nintendo testing new mysterious Switch Online feature

Nintendo is holding sign-ups for a new mysterious Switch Online feature, but no one knows exactly what the company has planned.
Today, Nintendo announced a new playtest for its Switch Online subscription service. To get in, you have to be subscribed to the $50/year Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and even then, there's no guarantee you'll be able to get in. Only 10,000 people will be able to try out the new feature.
"We will be performing a test related to a new feature for #NintendoSwitchOnline on #NintendoSwitch. Starting 8:00 AM PT on Oct. 10, existing Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will be able to apply to participate on a first-come, first-serve basis," the company said.
Check below for more information:
We will perform a test called Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program related to a new feature for the Nintendo Switch Online service offered for the Nintendo Switch™ system.
We will recruit people to participate in this test from customers who have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
Customers will need to download exclusive software to their own Nintendo Switch system in order to participate.
Please review the application guidelines below before applying.
Application Qualifications
- You must have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as of Wednesday, 10/09/2024 03:00 p.m. PDT.
- You must be at least 18 years of age as of Wednesday, 10/09/2024 03:00 p.m. PDT.
- Your Nintendo Account must be registered to one of the following countries: Japan, The United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, or Spain.
How to Apply
- Please apply using the "To Application Page" link on this page!
- Participants from Japan will be chosen via raffle if there are many Japanese applicants. Participants from outside of Japan will be chosen on a first-come-first-serve basis.
- *This playtest is expected to accept as many as 10,000 participants!
Recruitment Period
- Thursday, 10/10/2024 08:00 a.m. PDT to Tuesday, 10/15/2024 07:59 a.m. PDT
- *We will close the application process early if the number of accepted participants has reached its limit.
Playtest Period
- Wednesday, 10/23/2024 06:00 p.m. PDT to Tuesday, 11/05/2024 04:59 p.m. PST