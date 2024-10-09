Nintendo testing new mysterious Switch Online feature

Nintendo is allowing users to sign up to test out a mysterious new feature for its Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, no details are currently known.

Today, Nintendo announced a new playtest for its Switch Online subscription service. To get in, you have to be subscribed to the $50/year Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and even then, there's no guarantee you'll be able to get in. Only 10,000 people will be able to try out the new feature.

"We will be performing a test related to a new feature for #NintendoSwitchOnline on #NintendoSwitch. Starting 8:00 AM PT on Oct. 10, existing Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will be able to apply to participate on a first-come, first-serve basis," the company said.

