Nintendo's secret Minecraft-style and Roblox-like game is being leaked online

A few weeks ago we heard about Nintendo sending out Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) to players requesting they participate in an upcoming online playtest for a secret title.

As with every NDA, individuals who agree to the contract are unable to share footage, images or even discuss the contents of what they will witness. However, Nintendo's playtest involved more than 10,000 players, and this is the internet we are talking about here. As I predicted earlier this month, with thousands of players involved, it's more than likely something is going to get leaked. In response, Nintendo's DMCA machine gun is running red hot as it fires off takedown notices for any published content of the unannounced title. But that hasn't stopped the leaks.

Enough images and videos have surfaced online that we can work out what the new title will entail for players. Judging by what has popped up online here, here, and here, it appears Nintendo is working on an MMO that combines Minecraft and Roblox but with Nintendo shine. Players will be able to populate an entire planet with various creations and explore to discover new lands, enemies, and resources. Furthermore, players will be able to build up and eventually connect their floating islands with other islands, expanding their domain and creative possibilities.

