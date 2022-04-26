Dell unveils new CAMM DDR5 RAM, allows up to 128GB per module (!!!)

Dell introduces CAMM (Compression Attached Memory Module), a new memory for DDR5 RAM that allows for 128GB per module in laptops.

Dell has just introduced CAMM (Compression Attached Memory Module) which is a new memory form factor... ready for DDR5 technology.

The new CAMM modules are up to 57% thinner than regular SO-DIMM memory that goes into laptops and mini-PCs, with dual-sided CAMM memory capable of pushing 128GB of DDR5 memory... insanity... perfect for super-fast portable workstation laptops.

This means that instead of using 4 x 32GB DDR5 memory modules into a laptop, Dell can configure its latest Precision 2022 series laptops with a 128GB DDR5 CAMM module instead. That's an incredible achievement, and it's not something that's exclusive to Dell -- the company may have patented CAMM, but it was made in collaboration with memory companies including Intel.

Dell CAMM 128GB module (ohhhh yeah).

Dell CAMM 64GB module.

Dell CAMM 32GB module

Dell CAMM 16GB module

Dell SO-DIMM to CAMM interposer.

Dell's new laptops feature CAMM technology, and will be out in FYQ2 2022 -- the new Precision 7770 and 7670 laptops both feature Intel Alder Lake-HX processors and up to 128GB of DDR5 "CAMM" memory.