All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Dell unveils new CAMM DDR5 RAM, allows up to 128GB per module (!!!)

Dell introduces CAMM (Compression Attached Memory Module), a new memory for DDR5 RAM that allows for 128GB per module in laptops.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 26 2022 8:56 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Dell has just introduced CAMM (Compression Attached Memory Module) which is a new memory form factor... ready for DDR5 technology.

Dell unveils new CAMM DDR5 RAM, allows up to 128GB per module (!!!) 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 13 IMAGES

The new CAMM modules are up to 57% thinner than regular SO-DIMM memory that goes into laptops and mini-PCs, with dual-sided CAMM memory capable of pushing 128GB of DDR5 memory... insanity... perfect for super-fast portable workstation laptops.

This means that instead of using 4 x 32GB DDR5 memory modules into a laptop, Dell can configure its latest Precision 2022 series laptops with a 128GB DDR5 CAMM module instead. That's an incredible achievement, and it's not something that's exclusive to Dell -- the company may have patented CAMM, but it was made in collaboration with memory companies including Intel.

Dell unveils new CAMM DDR5 RAM, allows up to 128GB per module (!!!) 03 | TweakTown.comDell unveils new CAMM DDR5 RAM, allows up to 128GB per module (!!!) 04 | TweakTown.com

Dell CAMM 128GB module (ohhhh yeah).

Dell unveils new CAMM DDR5 RAM, allows up to 128GB per module (!!!) 05 | TweakTown.comDell unveils new CAMM DDR5 RAM, allows up to 128GB per module (!!!) 06 | TweakTown.com

Dell CAMM 64GB module.

Dell unveils new CAMM DDR5 RAM, allows up to 128GB per module (!!!) 07 | TweakTown.comDell unveils new CAMM DDR5 RAM, allows up to 128GB per module (!!!) 08 | TweakTown.com

Dell CAMM 32GB module

Dell unveils new CAMM DDR5 RAM, allows up to 128GB per module (!!!) 09 | TweakTown.comDell unveils new CAMM DDR5 RAM, allows up to 128GB per module (!!!) 10 | TweakTown.com

Dell CAMM 16GB module

Dell unveils new CAMM DDR5 RAM, allows up to 128GB per module (!!!) 12 | TweakTown.comDell unveils new CAMM DDR5 RAM, allows up to 128GB per module (!!!) 13 | TweakTown.com

Dell SO-DIMM to CAMM interposer.

Dell's new laptops feature CAMM technology, and will be out in FYQ2 2022 -- the new Precision 7770 and 7670 laptops both feature Intel Alder Lake-HX processors and up to 128GB of DDR5 "CAMM" memory.

Buy at Amazon

Dell Precision 7000 7560 15.6' Mobile Workstation

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2064.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2022 at 8:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.