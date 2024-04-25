Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 laptop: world's first mobile AI workstation with LPCAMM2 memory

Lenovo has just unveiled its latest ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 ultraportable high-performance AI mobile workstation, which is the first laptop with an Intel Core Ultra vPro "Meteor Lake" CPU and new LPCAMM2 memory. Check it out:

The new Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 laptops feature up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with 16 cores and 22 threads clocking in at up to 5.1GHz, with 24MB of smart cache. There's an integrated Intel Arc "Xe-LPG" GPU with up to 8 Xe-Cores, but being an AI-ready mobile workstation, Lenovo bakes in up to an NVIDIA RTX 3000 workstation GPU with 4608 CUDA core and 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

Lenovo uses a 16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 92% screen-to-body ratio, which looks great as the panel takes up most of the display area (which is what you want, huge bezels SUCK). The top cover itself is made from recycled aluminum which doesn't just make the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 roll out with an eco-friendly design, but also makes the laptop lighter and inside of a very durable body.

AI, AI, AI... this is a mobile AI workstation, with Lenovo saying the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 laptop has 330 system-level TOPS, which are combined across the GPU and the CPU. The NVIDIA RTX 3000 Ada workstation GPU provides around 318 TOPS of peak Tensor Core performance (INT8) while the NPU inside of the Meteor Lake CPU has 11 TOPS while the rest of the TOPS comes from the integrated Arc GPU.

Where things get interesting is that Lenovo is the first to use LPCAMM2 7467MT/s memory inside of the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 laptop, making it the first to join an Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPU together with new LPCAMM2 memory. A single LPCAMM2 module can offer up to an insane 64GB of RAM, while there are dual M.2 SSD slots and a dual-fan cooling solution that features a large central heatsink and heat pipes covering the CPU and GPU.

Lenovo explains the use of LPCAMM2 memory inside of its new ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 laptop: "Furthermore, the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 is the world's first mobile workstation to include LPDDR5x LPCAMM2 memory, up to 64GB. LPCAMM2, which is brought to market by Micron in collaboration with Lenovo, delivers one of the fastest energy efficient modular memory solutions for PCs. Consuming up to 61% less active power and with 64% space savings compared to DDR5 SODIMM3, LPCAMM2 delivers higher bandwidth and dual-channel support with a single module and is an ideal high-performance memory solution for mobile workstations and AI PC workloads".

Rob Herman, Vice President, Worldwide Workstation and Client AI Business at Lenovo, explains: "Designed with mobile-first professionals in mind, the newest Lenovo ThinkPad P series mobile workstations offer an ideal combination of workstation know-how, high levels of AI-ready performance, and true mobility. Representing the pinnacle of workstation innovation, the new ThinkPad P series laptops are built to power creative professionals, engineers, and data scientists through complex workflows, wherever they need to be".

Roger Chandler, Vice President and General Manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment, Intel, said: "Lenovo's latest ThinkPad P series mobile workstations are taking a significant step forward by featuring cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra processors equipped with a dedicated neural processing engine. Designed to enhance AI PC capabilities on laptops, this technology also improves performance, power efficiency and enables superior collaboration experiences, allowing users to be creative for longer periods without the need for constant charging".

Lenovo's new ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 laptop will be available in May starting from $2619.