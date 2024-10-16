All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Gaming

Reminder: Microsoft also sells refurbished Xbox Series X/S consoles at a discount

Just like Sony, Microsoft also sells refurbished generation 9 consoles at a discounted rate, with Series X/S reburb consoles costing about $50 less.

Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Microsoft just released its new Xbox Series X/S lineup, but the company is also selling refurbished models at a discounted rate.

Reminder: Microsoft also sells refurbished Xbox Series X/S consoles at a discount 12
2

The new Xbox Series X/S models are currently out and Microsoft is selling its disc-less Xbox Series X for about $450, which is a savings of $50 off the retail price of the main disc-based console. The value proposition here is just upfront savings--paying less to be forever locked out of any kind of physical media being played or read on the console.

But Microsoft is also selling fully-fledged Series X consoles with disc drives on its website for the same price. These are refurbished units and are guaranteed to work and operate, and they also come with the standard one-year hardware warranty. There's also two Xbox Series S variants being sold as refurbished stock--the newer 1TB Series S for $299 and the 512GB Series S for $249.

Microsoft's fine print on refurbished Xbox consoles:

This product has been refurbished to its original specifications for electrical performance. Unit may contain cosmetic imperfections. For information about Microsoft's Limited Warranty, visit Xbox.com/warranty. You may have additional rights under consumer laws in your country of purchase.

It's worth noting that these consoles should be discounted even further for the black Friday holiday season, so if you're thinking about grabbing a new system, it might be best to wait a month or so until the deals start popping up at retailers.

Sony is also selling refurbished PlayStation 5 consoles at a similar discount.

Senior Gaming Editor

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games.

