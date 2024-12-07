iFixit now sells Xbox Series replacement parts, motherboards, power supplies and more

iFixit is currently selling genuine Microsoft replacement parts for Xbox Series console repairs, including motherboards, power supplies, and more.

iFixit now offers OEM replacement parts for Xbox Series consoles, including Series S and Series X models. The store provides a range of components such as motherboards, power supplies, and fans, along with necessary tools for repairs.

iFixit's storefront gets new additions and now sells OEM replacement parts for Xbox consoles.

If your Xbox console goes on the fritz, iFixit has you covered. Well that's typically the case regardless thanks to their amazing tear-down guides. But it goes double now that iFixit's store is starting to sell replacement console hardware components.

The repair gurus have added official genuine Microsoft replacement parts for Xbox Series consoles to their digital store, including the base Xbox Series S and the all-digital and disc-based Xbox Series X models.

iFixit's range of replacement parts has everything from full motherboard arrays with the SoCs fastened right in, to power supplies, Wi-Fi chips, and massive fans. There's no replacement disc drives, though. Interestingly enough, iFixit sells replacement Xbox Series S SSDs (these are sold out, but there's still a listing) but there's no actual listing for Xbox Series X SSDs, which start off at 1TB in size. It's also worth mentioning that these parts are often out of stock.

Not only does the site sell the parts, but it also sells the handy tools needed to unscrew and unfasten everything in the Gen9 console duo.

Here's an example of the prices that you can pay for the parts. iFixit sells more parts for the Series S than the Series X. The Series S catalog looks like this:

Xbox Series S