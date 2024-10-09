Sony's new refurbished PS5s are 'as good as new,' come with discounted pricing

On the eve of the PS5 Pro's $700 release, Sony is selling refurbished PlayStation 5 models from its 2020 lineup with a sizable $50 discount on both models.

Sony started selling refurbished PlayStation 5 consoles in late September, giving players an opportunity to buy into the Gen 9 ecosystem at a discounted rate.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Looking to buy a PS5, but don't want to spend $500? Sony's refurbished PS5s might be your best bet. Apart from the Black Friday deals that should be rolling around the holiday season, Sony is currently selling restored units of its original 2020 PS5 lineup duo.

Popular Popular Now: Google responds to claims Pixel smartphones send private user data to Google every 15 minutes

On Sony's digital PlayStation Direct e-commerce storefront, gamers can buy a PS5 disc edition for $399 or a PS5 digital edition for $349, both of which are discounted by $50 based on the current retail rates (it should be noted the disc edition was $499 at launch, though).

Both models come with a standard DualSense controller and a one-year warranty, with Sony touting that the refurbished models are "as good as new."

Sony offers more details on its refurbished PlayStation 5 lineup: