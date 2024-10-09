All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 54 - NVIDIA's complete dominance of the GPU market is a concern and more

Sony's new refurbished PS5s are 'as good as new,' come with discounted pricing

On the eve of the PS5 Pro's $700 release, Sony is selling refurbished PlayStation 5 models from its 2020 lineup with a sizable $50 discount on both models.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Sony started selling refurbished PlayStation 5 consoles in late September, giving players an opportunity to buy into the Gen 9 ecosystem at a discounted rate.

Looking to buy a PS5, but don't want to spend $500? Sony's refurbished PS5s might be your best bet. Apart from the Black Friday deals that should be rolling around the holiday season, Sony is currently selling restored units of its original 2020 PS5 lineup duo.

On Sony's digital PlayStation Direct e-commerce storefront, gamers can buy a PS5 disc edition for $399 or a PS5 digital edition for $349, both of which are discounted by $50 based on the current retail rates (it should be noted the disc edition was $499 at launch, though).

Both models come with a standard DualSense controller and a one-year warranty, with Sony touting that the refurbished models are "as good as new."

Sony offers more details on its refurbished PlayStation 5 lineup:

Every PlayStation certified refurbished product completes a rigorous recertification process that includes full testing that meets the same functional standards as new PlayStation products. Your certified refurbished product works like new.

Certified Refurbished

You will receive a product that works like new with genuine PlayStation replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned, inspected and tested. All Certified Refurbished products will come with the necessary accessories, cables and manuals.

All PlayStation Certified Refurbished products are packaged in its own branded Certified Refurbished packaging and will be sent to you with the 1 day express or 2 day standard shipping options available on PlayStation Direct.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

