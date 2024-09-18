Microsoft rolls out update ahead of pulling the plug on world's most-popular operating system

Microsoft has rolled out an update to address changes made in the European Digital Markets Act, and the update has brought Windows 10 up to speed.

Published
1 minute & 24 seconds read time

Microsoft is scheduled to end support for Windows 10 in October 2025, but before the world's most popular operating system reaches its end of life, Redmond has rolled out a new update that addresses changes related to the European Digital Markets Act (DMA). 

One of the ways Microsoft intends to comply with the new DMA changes or operating regulations for any country that falls within the European Economic Area (EEA) is to change how signing into apps on Windows within Windows 10 and Windows 11. Reports indicate that if a user located in a country within the EEA signs into Windows and then clicks on an app, a prompt will appear asking the user if they want to use their Windows login credentials for the application. 

This feature is what Microsoft call an SSO notice, or single sign-on notice. In December 2023 the company said that if a user logins into the app with the same credentials they logged into Windows with, the SSO notice would not longer appear. However, in August Microsoft revealed the notice was appearing much more frequently then intended, for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. 

A fix has now arrived for Windows 10 users in both the Release Preview and Beta Channels, and it's unsurprisingly much more of a lighter update in terms of features for the Windows 10 version.

NEWS SOURCE:digitaltrends.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

