Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 54 - NVIDIA's complete dominance of the GPU market is a concern and more

Qualcomm issues response to possible spyware exploit within devices

Qualcomm has urged device makers to implement its update for severe vulnerabilities with its chipsets that could have already been exploited.

Qualcomm issues response to possible spyware exploit within devices
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Qualcomm is urging device makers that use a selection of its chips to implement the fixes the company has rolled out for vulnerabilities within chip firmware that reports state has been exploited in the wild.

Qualcomm issues response to possible spyware exploit within devices 65651156
2

The Register reports the vulnerability that affects the following Qualcomm chips: Snapdragon 660 and newer models, Qualcomm's 5G modems, FastConnect 6700, 6800, 6900, and 7800 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth kits, were subject to a vulnerability called "CVE-2024-43047," which was rated 7.8 out of 10 on the CVSS rating scale. The vulnerability was reported by Google's Project Zero team and Amnesty International's code testers, and reports indicate that the involvement of the latter group of code testers indicates third parties exploited the bug.

Other notable security flaws out of the 20 patches Qualcomm rolled out is CVE-2024-33066, an input validation issue with the WLAN resource manager. This flaw received a 9.8 CVSS ranking, but luckily hasn't yet, or at least publicly, exploited. Other flaws within the firmware involve memory corruption in the camera driver, and a similar memory flaw related to the device's operating system.

"There are indications from Google Threat Analysis Group that CVE-2024-43047 may be under limited, targeted exploitation," Qualcomm said in its advisory for the updates. "Patches for the issue affecting the FASTRPC driver have been made available to OEMs together with a strong recommendation to deploy the update on affected devices as soon as possible."

Photo of the product for sale

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Unlocked Android Smartphone

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1199.00
$1199.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/9/2024 at 12:23 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:docs.qualcomm.com, theregister.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles