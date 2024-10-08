World's first USB4 2.0 cables receive certification for double transfer speeds

The next big jump in USB speeds is about to be here, and while it will take some time before we see or even need these kind of speeds in our everyday devices, the technology is now a reality.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Elecom has become the first company to certify its USB4 2.0 cables, which are slated to provide speeds that are double USB4 1.0 cables. Reports indicate that Elecom is looking to December to release two variants of the USB4 2.0 cable, and as per the specification, the base cable will be able to provide 80 Gbps throughput and 60W of charging, while the other variant is capable of 240W of charging at 48V/5A. Currently, it appears USB4 2.0 cables are limited regionally to Japan, but within the coming months, we can expect an expansion to other regions.

The 240W charging capability is more than enough to charge devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, handheld gaming devices, and power banks. Moreover, these cables will support DisplayPort passthrough of up to 8K at 60Hz, which means they should be capable of 4K at 120Hz. As for devices coming with USB4 2.0 ports, it will still be quite some time before we see widespread adoption.