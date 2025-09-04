ASUS's new TUF Gaming BE9400 is a 'high-performance' Wi-Fi 7 gaming router

ASUS's new TUF Gaming BE9400 Tri-Band WiFi 7 Router takes full advantage of the new wireless standard and comes equipped with a wide range of features.

TL;DR: The ASUS TUF Gaming BE9400 Tri-Band WiFi 7 Router delivers ultra-fast wireless speeds up to 9400 Mbps with Wi-Fi 7 technology, featuring 320 MHz channels, 2.5G LAN ports optimized for gaming, extensive coverage, AiProtection security, and seamless 4K streaming support, ideal for next-gen gaming and smart homes.

Wi-Fi 7 is the latest standard for at-home wireless networking, offering a significant improvement over Wi-Fi 6E while maintaining backward compatibility with all existing Wi-Fi technologies. ASUS's new TUF Gaming BE9400 Tri-Band WiFi 7 Router has been designed to tap into the next-gen wireless speed of Wi-Fi 7, while also providing gaming-friendly features like a dedicated wired 2.5G LAN port that is "optimized for smooth online gaming."

Which is great to see; however, the TUF Gaming BE9400 is the sort of router you'd want to pair with the latest motherboards that support the new wireless standard. With Wi-Fi 7's 320 MHz wide channels, that's triple the bandwidth compared to Wi-Fi 6E's 120 MHz. With 4K-QAM and Multi-Link Operation (MLO) technologies, you also gain increased traffic speed and efficiency, covering a large area.

For the TUF Gaming BE9400 Tri-Band WiFi 7 Router, that's 9400 Mbps of tri-band throughput across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, with a coverage area of 2,500 square feet. The router also includes three 2.5G LAN ports (with one specifically optimized for gaming) and one 2.5G WAN port. As an ASUS wireless router, it also features AiProtection-powered security features alongside pre-installed VPNs.

There's also a one-tap Mobile Game Mode for mobile gaming, so you're getting a premium wireless experience no matter the device you're on. Although it falls under the TUF Gaming banner, as online gaming is all about low-latency connectivity, security, and stability in an environment with multiple devices connected, the TUF Gaming BE9400 also excels at 4K streaming and other data-heavy tasks. It also includes the ability to easily configure and set up to three SSIDs for IoT devices.

Available in Q4 2025, here's a breakdown of the specs.