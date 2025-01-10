All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Made in the USA: TSMC making new Apple Watch chips, AMD Ryzen 9000 desktop CPUs in Arizona

TSMC Arizona has just picked up its second contract from Apple: fab will make SiPs (Systems-in-Package) for Apple Watch, as well as A16 chips for iPhones.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: TSMC's Arizona fab has secured contracts to produce Apple's S9 SiP for the Apple Watch and AMD's Ryzen 9000 series processors. Both products are now in production. The facility is operating at 10,000 units per month, with plans to increase capacity despite tooling bottlenecks.

TSMC's new fab in Arizona has reportedly picked up another contract from Apple, with reports that the Arizona fab will be making SiPs (Systems-in-Package) for the new Apple Watch.

Made in the USA: TSMC making new Apple Watch chips, AMD Ryzen 9000 desktop CPUs in Arizona 31
2

Tim Culpan recently posted a report that says he's 99% sure that this is the new Apple S9 SiP and that TSMC Arizona is manufacturing at N4 (part of the N5 family of process nodes) adding that "while the S9 is made in Taiwan at N4 and is a derivation of the 16, so this would make sense".

Not only that, but TSMC Arizona is reportedly also making AMD's new Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop Zen 5-based processors, to. Tim says that these Zen 5 processors are "now in production" at its fab in Arizona, and that TSMC has 3 processors in the ovens at Arizona, noting that Ryzen 9000 series CPUs were only released a few months ago "so the delay from first release to Arizona production is rather brief".

Tim has some highlights for TSMC Arizona production:

  • Apple Watch SoCs join A16 iPhone processors in Arizona, both now in production
  • AMD's Ryzen 9000 confirmed as in production at TSMC Arizona
  • Phase 1A in operation at 10k/month
  • Phase 1B facing tooling bottlenecks, total P1 capacity to hit 24k once P1B is running. This does NOT mean a "delay."
  • TSMC Board to meet in Arizona in February (this was previously reported)
Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$489 USD
$730.99 USD $809.95 USD
Buy
$479.99 USD
- $479.99 USD
Buy
$1203.79 CAD
$1450 CAD $1580 CAD
Buy
$706.98 CAD
$706.98 CAD $706.98 CAD
Buy
£560.99
£679 -
Buy
$489 USD
$730.99 USD $809.95 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2025 at 3:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:culpium.com

Gaming Editor

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

