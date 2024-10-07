NVIDIA's CEO is currently worth more than the entirety of Intel

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's net worth of $109 billion is higher than Intel's $97 billion, which means he has enough capital to buy Intel on his own.

NVIDIA's share price recently reached a point where it became the biggest company in the world - with growth driven by the AI boom and the seemingly insatiable hunger or thirst for NVIDIA's most powerful GPUs. Even though NVIDIA's share price has fallen, it's still one of the largest companies in the world, alongside Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Google.

One company not included in that list and one that finds itself in a rather precarious spot is Intel. Even though Intel is debuting new chips for mobile and desktop, controversies, foundry delays, and a few years of losing market share to the competition have seen its stock price fall, and its market cap hit $97 billion in recent days.

As pointed out by many, this figure now sits considerably lower than NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's worth. A remarkable stat is driven by the fact that NVIDIA has added just about 20 times Intel's market cap to its value in a year. So, valued at $109 billion, Jensen Huang could theoretically buy Intel for himself - and still have plenty left to pick up a few mansions and super yachts.

It's an impressive milestone that indicates how quickly the tide can change in tech, where companies rise and fall - even those with established histories like Intel and NVIDIA. With the demand for NVIDIA's next-generation Blackwell hardware and the GeForce RTX 50 Series on the horizon, NVIDIA looks to be in an excellent spot for the foreseeable future.

Intel's troubles have been widely publicized in recent months, culminating in the company cutting jobs after its valuation dropped by $30 billion or so in a single day. It'll be interesting to see if Intel can turn things around with the recent Lunar Lake launch and its upcoming data center and consumer products.