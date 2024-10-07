Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

NVIDIA's CEO is currently worth more than the entirety of Intel

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's net worth of $109 billion is higher than Intel's $97 billion, which means he has enough capital to buy Intel on his own.

NVIDIA's CEO is currently worth more than the entirety of Intel
Published
2 minutes read time

NVIDIA's share price recently reached a point where it became the biggest company in the world - with growth driven by the AI boom and the seemingly insatiable hunger or thirst for NVIDIA's most powerful GPUs. Even though NVIDIA's share price has fallen, it's still one of the largest companies in the world, alongside Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Google.

One company not included in that list and one that finds itself in a rather precarious spot is Intel. Even though Intel is debuting new chips for mobile and desktop, controversies, foundry delays, and a few years of losing market share to the competition have seen its stock price fall, and its market cap hit $97 billion in recent days.

As pointed out by many, this figure now sits considerably lower than NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's worth. A remarkable stat is driven by the fact that NVIDIA has added just about 20 times Intel's market cap to its value in a year. So, valued at $109 billion, Jensen Huang could theoretically buy Intel for himself - and still have plenty left to pick up a few mansions and super yachts.

It's an impressive milestone that indicates how quickly the tide can change in tech, where companies rise and fall - even those with established histories like Intel and NVIDIA. With the demand for NVIDIA's next-generation Blackwell hardware and the GeForce RTX 50 Series on the horizon, NVIDIA looks to be in an excellent spot for the foreseeable future.

Intel's troubles have been widely publicized in recent months, culminating in the company cutting jobs after its valuation dropped by $30 billion or so in a single day. It'll be interesting to see if Intel can turn things around with the recent Lunar Lake launch and its upcoming data center and consumer products.

Photo of the product for sale

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.00
$1099.00$1099.00$1089.00
Buy
-
--$1089.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/6/2024 at 11:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:x.com, wccftech.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles