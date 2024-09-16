NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says 'We can't do computer graphics anymore' without AI

NVIDIA DLSS and Frame Generation has seen the arrival of impressive Path Tracing or Full Ray-Tracing in games, which wouldn't be possible without AI.

At the recent Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was asked about exciting use cases for AI and responded with a nod to DLSS and other RTX technologies. "In our company, we use it for computer graphics," Jensen replied. "We can't do computer graphics anymore without artificial intelligence."

NVIDIA's DLSS 3 Frame Generation is all AI, image credit: NVIDIA.

NVIDIA DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is a crucial part of modern PC gaming on GeForce graphics cards, where the AI-powered upscaler boosts performance by generating new pixels that hit a target resolution and frame rate. With the arrival of the GeForce RTX 40 Series, NVIDIA expanded this to add Frame Generation, where AI generates entire frames. Throw in the impressive AI-powered Ray Reconstruction, and it's the reason why games like Black Myth: Wukong is playable with all settings maxed out.

"We compute one pixel, we infer the other 32. I mean, it's incredible," Jensen continues. "And so we hallucinate, if you will, the other 32, and it looks temporally stable, it looks photorealistic, and the image quality is incredible, the performance is incredible, the amount of energy we save - computing one pixel takes a lot of energy. That's computation."

Jensen states that using AI to generate new pixels is fast and energy efficient. Training an AI model is only one part of the story; the ultimate goal is to use it in something like DLSS.

"And so when you use the model, you save enormous amounts of energy, you save an enormous amount of time - processing time," Jensen says, adding that this also includes NVIDIA's use of AI and computer graphics for the autonomous vehicle industry, robotics, and digital biology.

With NVIDIA's next-generation Blackwell GPUs set to arrive in GeForce RTX form shortly, we can expect AI to play a significant role in how the company presents the technology. The introduction of DLSS 4 and a new form of AI-powered rendering is probably a given.