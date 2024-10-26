All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Business, Financial & Legal

Intel missed out on buying NVIDIA in 2005 for just $20 billion, missed the 'deal of a lifetime'

Intel CEO Paul Otellini floated the idea of buying NVIDIA back in 2005 for just $20 billion... NVIDIA is now worth over $3.3 trillion and leads AI.

Intel missed out on buying NVIDIA in 2005 for just $20 billion, missed the 'deal of a lifetime'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

Can you imagine the world as we know it, if Intel had acquired NVIDIA back in 2005 for just $20 billion? That's exactly what CEO at the time Paul Otellini floated to the board at Intel, but the "deal of a lifetime" was denied.

Intel missed out on buying NVIDIA in 2005 for just $20 billion, missed the 'deal of a lifetime' 502
2

In a new report from The New York Times, we're learning that former Intel CEO Pat Otellini pitched the idea of buying NVIDIA during a board meeting at the time, with the intent that the design of graphics chips would be fundamental for data center scalability in the future, but the pitch was rejected... I bet that hurts now, real, real bad.

We don't know exactly why the board at Intel denied the pitch to buy NVIDIA at the time, but it would've been a rather big acquisition at the time and $20 billion would've been a decent chunk of coin in 2005... however, that $20 billion is now worth $3.5+ trillion now.

However, I think that if we look at how Intel has been running since 2005... if the company had acquired NVIDIA, I don't think NVIDIA would be the company it is now.

NVIDIA has been absolutely dominant in the consumer GPU market for well over a decade now, and it is the absolute leader in the AI business with its massively popular Hopper H100 and H200 AI GPUs, as well as its GB200 Superchip, and now its Blackwell B200 and GB200 are being pumped out with ultra-fast HBM3E memory. We have the B300 and GB300 chips coming in 2025, next-gen Rubin R100 with HBM4 in late 2025, and the GeForce RTX 50 series launching in early 2025.

I don't think we'd see continued success after success, release after release if Intel had acquired NVIDIA back in 2005. However, I bet they're kicking themselves now as Intel has been tripping over itself with its discrete Arc GPUs, and its intergrated GPUs are only just now getting better with Xe2 "Battlemage" inside of Lunar Lake processors for laptops.

Photo of the Intel Core i9-14900KS
Best Deals: Intel Core i9-14900KS
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
$629.99 USD
$640.90 USD $629.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/26/2024 at 10:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:nytimes.com, wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles