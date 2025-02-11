All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
TRENDING: NVIDIA's new AI model trains robots to move like LeBron and Ronaldo
Business, Financial & Legal

Intel suffers another blow after C-level staffer leaves to run Nokia

After Intel lost its CEO Pat Gelsinger, the company has suffered another blow as its CEO of Datacenter and AI has now officially joined Nokia.

Intel suffers another blow after C-level staffer leaves to run Nokia
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Intel's Datacenter and AI CEO, Justin Hotard, is leaving to become Nokia's President and CEO, starting April 1, 2025. Hotard, with over 25 years of tech experience, succeeds Pekka Lundmark, who will step down on March 31, 2025, and continue as an advisor until the year's end.

Intel has suffered another blow after its CEO of Datacenter and AI announced his departure from the company and his adoption as the CEO and president of Nokia.

Intel suffers another blow after C-level staffer leaves to run Nokia 651651561
2

Justin Hotard took to his LinkedIn account to announce his department from the lead role at Intel's Datacenter and AI division, where Hotard was positioned for just over a year. Hotard thanked the team at Intel for their work in pushing and stabilizing the Datacenter and AI Business over the time he was at the company. Notably, Hotard was selected to join Intel in early 2024 after Sandra Rivera, Intel's former CEO of Datacenter and AI, stepped down to lead the Intel's Altera FPGA business.

As for Nokia, the company announced the transition of Hotard in a press release, stating that Hotard has more than 25 years worth of experience in the tech space, and that he will be taking on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer at Nokia. Hotard will begin his role at the company on April 1, 2025.

"I am delighted to welcome Justin to Nokia. He has a strong track record of accelerating growth in technology companies along with vast expertise in AI and data center markets, which are critical areas for Nokia's future growth. In his previous positions, and throughout the selection process, he has demonstrated the strategic insight, vision, leadership and value creation mindset required for a CEO of Nokia," said Sari Baldauf, Chair of Nokia's Board of Directors

Nokia's current President and CEO, Pekka Lundmark, has been at the company since 2020 and, according to the press release, decided to step down from his position and "move on to the next phase of his career." Lundmark is scheduled to step down from his position on March 31, 2025, and will continue as an advisor to Hotard until the end of the year.

"I am honored by the opportunity to lead Nokia, a global leader in connectivity with a unique heritage in technology. Networks are the backbone that power society and businesses, and enable generational technology shifts like the one we are currently experiencing in AI. I am excited to get started and look forward to continuing Nokia's transformation journey to maximize its potential for growth and value creation," said Justin Hotard

Photo of the Intel CoreTM i9-14900K New Gaming Desktop Processor
Best Deals: Intel CoreTM i9-14900K New Gaming Desktop Processor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$433 USD
$433 USD $433.11 USD
Buy
$448.99 USD
$432.98 USD -
Buy
$724.24 CAD
$729.99 CAD $665.86 CAD
Buy
$639 CAD
$639 CAD -
Buy
£454.86
£418.99 £415.23
Buy
$433 USD
$433 USD $433.11 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/10/2025 at 11:55 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:linkedin.com, nokia.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles