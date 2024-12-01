All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Intel is not allowed to sell its Foundry business even if it wants to

Intel's the CHIPS Act deal with the U.S. government includes a clause or condition that requires the company to maintain ownership of its Foundry business.

Intel is not allowed to sell its Foundry business even if it wants to
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel faces significant challenges, including stock price drops, layoffs, and CPU controversies. The company plans to spin off its Foundry division but will need to maintain control due to the $7.86 billion CHIPS Act deal with the U.S. government.

Intel is navigating the "most difficult period in its 56-year history," from Foundry issues to a plummeting stock price, massive layoffs of its workforce, and controversies surrounding its desktop CPU products. With the company seemingly in damage control, there is speculation that it would split off its foundry or chip-making business as a measure to turn things around.

Intel is not allowed to sell its Foundry business even if it wants to 2
2

As it turns out, Intel's CHIPS Act deal with the U.S. government is worth $7.86 billion and has a particular "change of control" restriction. The restriction or stipulation of the agreement states that Intel needs to retain 50.1% of control or ownership of its Foundry business. If Intel plans to spin off this part of its business to become a separate entity (which it is doing), it will have to maintain control.

The CHIPS Act aims to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the US. Hence, this restriction aligns with the endeavor's goal of making virtually all industries within the country less reliant on overseas companies for chips and processors.

Interestingly, Intel recently announced that it will spin off its Foundry division to become independently run while reporting to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. According to analysts, this decision was made because the company needed to find customers other than itself, Intel, for its chips. The additional benefit is that Intel Foundry losses, which are being recorded in the billions, will no longer be included in Intel's books.

Another stipulation or agreement laid out by the CHIPS Act deal is that Intel must be a customer of Intel Foundry. Still, even so, the company is benefiting from the agreement as it will be developing and manufacturing chips for the US Department of Defense in a deal worth up to $3 billion. Of course, setbacks and other issues have led Intel to look to TSMC for its APUs, GPUs, and AI accelerators - so it's still got a long way to go.

Photo of the Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card
Best Deals: Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/1/2024 at 6:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles