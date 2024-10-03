Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
NVIDIA CEO: Blackwell is in full production, as planned, and demand for Blackwell is 'insane'

Published
3 minutes & 30 seconds read time

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang spoke with CNBC earlier today, commenting on its Blackwell AI GPUs and that they're in full production as planned, and that the "demand is insane, everyone wants to be first, everyone wants to have the most".

Jensen told CNBC: "the thing that we have done with Blackwell, and what we have announced, this new AI infrastructure generation every single year, and so we're going to update our platform every single year and the reason foe that is if we can increase the performance as we've done with Hopper to Blackwell by 2-3x each year we're effectively increasing the revenues or the throughput of our customers on these infrastructures by a couple (2-3x) each year, decrease, or how you can think about it decreasing cost every 2 or 3 years".

Jensen continued: "reducing energy efficiency every single year, and so at a time when the technology is moving so fast, it gives us an opportunity to triple down and to really drive the innovation cycle, so that we can increase capabilities, increase our throughput, decrease our cost, decrease our energy consumption, and so we're on a path to do that, and everything's on track".

NVIDIA CEO: Blackwell is in full production, as planned, and demand for Blackwell is 'insane' 401
2

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

