NVIDIA CEO: Blackwell is in full production, as planned, and demand for Blackwell is 'insane'

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang spoke with CNBC earlier today, commenting on its Blackwell AI GPUs and that they're in full production as planned, and that the "demand is insane, everyone wants to be first, everyone wants to have the most".
Jensen told CNBC: "the thing that we have done with Blackwell, and what we have announced, this new AI infrastructure generation every single year, and so we're going to update our platform every single year and the reason foe that is if we can increase the performance as we've done with Hopper to Blackwell by 2-3x each year we're effectively increasing the revenues or the throughput of our customers on these infrastructures by a couple (2-3x) each year, decrease, or how you can think about it decreasing cost every 2 or 3 years".
Jensen continued: "reducing energy efficiency every single year, and so at a time when the technology is moving so fast, it gives us an opportunity to triple down and to really drive the innovation cycle, so that we can increase capabilities, increase our throughput, decrease our cost, decrease our energy consumption, and so we're on a path to do that, and everything's on track".
